Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 11

Big 12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 11 of the season.

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

– Week 11 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

Big 12 Results So Far

SU: 44-17, ATS: 39-22, Point Total: 31-23-1

Saturday, November 13

12:00, FOX

Line: Oklahoma -5.5, o/u: 62.5

12:00, FS1

Line: Kansas State -6.5, o/u: 47

3:30, ESPN2

Line: Iowa State -10.5, o/u: 58

7:30, ESPNU

Line: Texas -30.5, o/u: 62

8:00, FOX

Line: Oklahoma State -13, o/u: 54.5

– CFN Expert Picks Week 11

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings