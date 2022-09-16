Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 3

Big 12 schedule and previews for all of the Week 3 games of the 2022 season, highlighted by Oklahoma at Nebraska, Texas Tech at NC State, and UTSA at Texas

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Results So Far

Straight Up 14-5, ATS 9-9-1, o/u 14-6

12:00, FOX

Line: Oklahoma -11, o/u: 66.5

12:00, FS1

Line: Baylor -30, o/u: 53

1:00, Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Line: West Virginia -37.5, o/u: 53.5

2:00, Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Line: Ohio -18, o/u: 47.5

3:00, Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Line: Kansas State -13.5, o/u: 47.5

4:00, ESPNU

Line: Houston -9, o/u: 57.5

7:00, Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Line: Oklahoma State -57.5, o/u: 61.5

7:00, ESPN2

Line: NC State -10, o/u: 56

8:00, Longhorn Network

Line: Texas -11.5, o/u: 60.5

Story originally appeared on College Football News