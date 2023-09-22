Big 12 Predictions: New additions open conference play with big tests

It was a rough go for the Big 12 last week. Iowa State lost to Ohio, Kansas State lost to Missouri, Cincinnati lost to Miami (OH.), and Oklahoma State lost to South Alabama.

The conference did pick up big wins, with BYU beating Arkansas and West Virginia taking down Pitt in the Backyard Brawl.

TCU got the first conference win of the season when they beat Houston. This week, three of the new Big 12 squads face significant tests, with Cincinnati hosting Oklahoma, BYU traveling to face Kansas, and UCF in Manhattan to take on Kansas State.

We’ll find out a lot more about the Big 12 and how each team stacks up after this weekend.

Here are this week’s Big 12 predictions.

Week 3: 8-5

2023 Overall: 29-12

No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners at Cincinnati Bearcats - 11 a.m. CT on Fox

The Oklahoma Sooners head into their matchup with the Cincinnati Bearcats on a role. Cincinnati is coming off their first loss of the season. Can OU keep it rolling or will the Bearcats bounceback. Check out this week’s Sooners Wire Staff Predictions.

SMU Mustangs at TCU Horned Frogs - 11 a.m. CT on FS1

While Sooner Nation will be tuned into what’s happening on Fox, they’ll be keeping a close eye on how TCU performs against SMU. The common opponent factor will be at play, and people will make comparisons between the two.

TCU and SMU rank No. 25 and 26 in the nation in points per game.

Defensively, SMU is allowing just 14 points per game, while Colorado is allowing 21.3 points per game. And it’s the Mustangs defense that will make the biggest difference in the contest.

SMU 31, TCU 30

BYU Cougars at Kansas Jayhawks - 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN

It appears that BYU was easily the most underrated team of the preseason. Their win at Arkansas is the Big 12’s most high-profile win after the Longhorns win over Alabama. But they’ll take on a really good offense with an improving defense in Lawrence. The Jayhawks are playing really good football right now and have a nice win over Illinois to hang their hat on. This one will be a dogfight, but we’re going with Jalon Daniels and the Jayhawks.

Kansas 34, BYU 31

Texas Tech Red Raiders at West Virginia Mountaineers - 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+

Texas Tech will need its offense to be on point when they travel to Morgantown. West Virginia is playing tough football right now, and the defense allows 20 points per game this season.

Texas Tech’s offense should be able to dictate the game even if their defense gives up some points this week.

Texas Tech 31, West Virginia 24

Oklahoma State Cowboys at Iowa State Cyclones - 3:00 p.m. CT on FS1

The first team to score a touchdown may be the one to win this game. Oklahoma State is averaging just over 20 points per game, while Iowa State’s at 16.7 points per game. Defensively, the Cowboys are allowing right at 20 points per game and the Cyclones are at 13 points per game. Whatever the under is here, take it.

Give us the Cyclones at home.

Iowa State 13, Oklahoma State 10

Sam Houston State Bearcats at Houston Cougars - 6:00 p.m. CT on ESPN+

Houston should win this game handily, but Sam Houston State held BYU to just 14 points in the season opener. Since, BYU has looked really good on offense. Was that first week jitters or is the Sam Houston defense legit? Houston has struggled to start the season, but we’ll give them the win in this one.

Houston 24, Sam Houston State 10

No. 6 Texas Longhorns at Baylor Bears - 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC

The Texas Longhorns rallied to pull away from Wyoming a week ago as did Baylor with Long Island. Right now, Texas simply looks like the better team with College Football Playoff aspirations. Baylor looks like a team that will be fighting for bowl eligibility.

Texas 31, Baylor 13

UCF Knights at Kansas State - 7:00 p.m. CT on FS1

The UCF Knights look like a team that’s a legitimate contender in the Big 12 after the first three weeks of the season. The offense is rolling despite the loss of John Rhys Plumlee. In his place, Timmy McClain is playing fantastic football. Heading to Manhattan will provide a significant test for the true sophomore as Kansas State looks to bounce back from its loss to Missouri.

The Wildcats have issues in the secondary that UCF can exploit, but the Wildcats are a well-coached team. The problem for Kansas State is that Will Howard may not play in this one. If that’s the case, it’s a problem for the Wildcats.

Give us the Knights on the road.

UCF 27, Kansas State 21

