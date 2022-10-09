Big 12 Power Rankings after Week 6: Oklahoma hits rock bottom

Week 6 was another eventful one in the Big 12 Conference. Eight teams were in action with Baylor and West Virginia on a bye.

Undefeated TCU traveled to take on undefeated Kansas in a game that certainly lived up to the hype. TCU was able to outlast the Jayhawks 38-31 in a back-and-forth affair.

Texas ran Oklahoma out of the Cotton Bowl in one of the most lopsided games in series history. Quinn Ewers threw for four touchdowns in his return from injury. Star running back Bijan Robinson added 130 yards and two scores on the ground.

Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders continues his monster start to the season. He lead the Cowboys to a 41-31 victory over Texas Tech in a classic Big 12 shootout. Texas Tech redshirt freshman quarterback Behren Morton had a great showing for the Red Raiders.

A defensive slugfest took place in Ames as Kansas State escaped Iowa State with a 10-9 win. Adrian Martinez came with a couple of clutch plays with his legs late in the game to secure the Wildcats’ win.

Here is a look at our updated Big 12 power rankings entering the halfway point of the season.

Oklahoma (3-3, 0-3)

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Iowa State (3-3, 0-3)

Syndication: The Ames Tribune

West Virginia (2-3, 0-2)

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Tech (3-3, 1-2)

Syndication: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Kansas (5-1, 2-1)

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor (3-2, 1-1)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State (5-1, 3-0)

Syndication: The Des Moines Register

Texas (4-2, 2-1)

Syndication: The Oklahoman

TCU (5-0, 2-0)

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State (5-0, 2-0)

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire