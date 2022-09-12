Big 12 power rankings after Week 2: A new No. 1 team
Week 2 was an eventful one for the Big 12 Conference.
Texas looked the part of a true Big 12 title contender as they pushed No. 1 Alabama down to the wire. Starting quarterback Quinn Ewers will miss an extended period of time but the Longhorns proved to be a much-improved team from top to bottom.
Baylor dropped an overtime thriller on the road to future Big 12 foe BYU. A devastating blow to the Bears’ College Football Playoff hopes.
Kansas upset West Virginia on the road in the first Big 12 matchup of the 2022 season. Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels threw for three touchdowns in the win.
Texas Tech survived a late Houston comeback to escape with an impressive overtime victory. A crucial fourth down and 20 conversion helped push Tech into position to come out on top.
Our Big 12 power rankings saw a massive shakeup after the weekend’s action. Here is a full look at our updated list featuring a new No. 1.
West Virginia (0-2)
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
TCU (2-0)
AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez
Iowa State (2-0)
Syndication: The Des Moines Register
Kansas (2-0)
Sep 10, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) celebrates after defeating the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas State (2-0)
Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
Texas Tech (2-0)
Syndication: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Baylor (1-1)
Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports
Texas (1-1)
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma State (2-0)
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Oklahoma (2-0)
Syndication: The Oklahoman