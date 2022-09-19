Big 12 power rankings after Week 3: Kansas on the rise
Week 3 of the college football season is in the books. The Big 12 Conference went 7-2 on the weekend slate.
Texas Tech dropped a tough road matchup with No. 13 NC State, while Kansas State was shocked at home by Tulane.
No. 6 Oklahoma went on the road to absolutely dismantle Nebraska 49-14. Scott Frost deserves to be fired again after that pitiful performance from the Cornhuskers.
Kansas officially has the league on notice after another stellar offensive performance. The Jayhawks are 3-0 on the season with two impressive wins over West Virginia and Houston. Lance Leipold has Kansas rolling early on.
No. 22 Texas took care of business without Quinn Ewers against a solid UTSA team. Running backs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson combined for over 300 total yards in the 41-20 win.
No. 8 Oklahoma State continues to impress offensively. They beat down on Arkansas Pine-Bluff 63-7 on Saturday. Spencer Sanders is looking fantastic through three games this season.
No. 17 Baylor bounced back from its overtime loss to BYU with an emphatic 42-7 win over Texas State.
Our Big 12 power rankings have some changes after the weekend’s action. Here is a look at the updated list entering the start of Big 12 play.
Kansas State (2-1)
Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
West Virginia (1-2, 0-1)
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
TCU (2-0)
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa State (3-0)
Syndication: The Ames Tribune
Texas Tech (2-1)
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas (3-0, 1-0)
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Texas (2-1)
John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports
Baylor (2-1)
Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma State (3-0)
Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma (3-0)
Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports