Big 12 power rankings after Week 3: Kansas on the rise

Week 3 of the college football season is in the books. The Big 12 Conference went 7-2 on the weekend slate.

Texas Tech dropped a tough road matchup with No. 13 NC State, while Kansas State was shocked at home by Tulane.

No. 6 Oklahoma went on the road to absolutely dismantle Nebraska 49-14. Scott Frost deserves to be fired again after that pitiful performance from the Cornhuskers.

Kansas officially has the league on notice after another stellar offensive performance. The Jayhawks are 3-0 on the season with two impressive wins over West Virginia and Houston. Lance Leipold has Kansas rolling early on.

No. 22 Texas took care of business without Quinn Ewers against a solid UTSA team. Running backs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson combined for over 300 total yards in the 41-20 win.

No. 8 Oklahoma State continues to impress offensively. They beat down on Arkansas Pine-Bluff 63-7 on Saturday. Spencer Sanders is looking fantastic through three games this season.

No. 17 Baylor bounced back from its overtime loss to BYU with an emphatic 42-7 win over Texas State.

Our Big 12 power rankings have some changes after the weekend’s action. Here is a look at the updated list entering the start of Big 12 play.

Kansas State (2-1)

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

West Virginia (1-2, 0-1)

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

TCU (2-0)

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa State (3-0)

Syndication: The Ames Tribune

Texas Tech (2-1)

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas (3-0, 1-0)

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Texas (2-1)

John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor (2-1)

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State (3-0)

Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma (3-0)

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire