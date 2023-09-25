Big 12 Power Rankings for Week 5

The Big 12 picture is about like we saw it at the top last week. Albeit, one team proved worthy of upward movement this week.

The Kansas Jayhawks are now 4-0 after defeating the BYU Cougars 38-27 in Week 4. In doing so, the Jayhawks did what the Arkansas Razorbacks could not do a week prior.

BYU defeated Arkansas in Fayetteville just a week ago. And while transitive property wins aren’t legitimate, it gives a ballpark idea of where the Jayhawks and Cougars stand among the Big 12’s top teams.

Oklahoma and Texas impressed in different ways over the weekend, but both teams still look like the ones who will face off in Arlington at the end of the year.

Let’s power rank and determine the best teams in the Big 12.

Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-2)

Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Blaine Green (8) is pushed out by Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Ta’Shawn James (19) after catching a pass during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Ames, Iowa.

Oklahoma State allowed 34 points to a lifeless Iowa State offense in Week 4. Just a week earlier the team lost at home to South Alabama, 33-7. Head coach Mike Gundy is in real danger of completely losing his team if he has not already lost them.

Houston won on Saturday but didn’t do anything to move out of the basement of the power rankings. The Cougars simply may not be ready to face a Power Five schedule.

Texas running back Jonathon Brooks (24) looks for room to run against Baylor defense in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Waco, Texas.

I have really fought against moving the Bears to the bottom of the rankings, but Saturday’s performance displayed a team that simply isn’t doing the fundamentals. The potential is there for Baylor. Albeit, the struggles will continue until it figures out how to be technically sound again.

Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-3)

Over the offseason, members of the Texas Tech football team were sincerely comparing their program to the Alabama dynasty. Confidence is great, but it must be balanced with more than a precarious grasp on reality. This Texas Tech team is bad at football through four games. While we think the team can turn it around, it will have to prove it first.

Iowa State Cyclones (2-2)

Iowa State Cyclones’ quarterback Rocco Becht (3) passes the ball around Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive end Nathan Latu (92) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Ames, Iowa.

Iowa State has proven to be a good defense this season. On Saturday, we saw signs of life in the passing game for the Cyclones offense. Starting quarterback Rocko Becht completed 27 of 38 passes for three touchdowns and 348 yards to lead the team to victory. Perhaps the Cyclones can figure out how to perform more consistently as the year progresses.

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Emory Jones (5) gets a pass off under pressure in the third quarter of the NCAA Big 12 football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Oklahoma Sooners at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. The Bearcats lost their first Big 12 football game, 20-6, to the Sooners before a sellout crowd.

The Bearcats proved to have a great defense against the Oklahoma Sooners. On Saturday, the Sooners’ explosive offense was held to 20 points and several frustrating possessions. The issue for the Bearcats revolves around an offense that could not cash in on significant opportunities. The team will still be difficult to beat this year.

West Virginia Mountaineers (3-1)

West Virginia has the blowout road loss to Penn State on its resume, but has since been a good football team. The Mountaineers have won three straight including a gritty win over Pittsburgh and an impressive win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Heading into the season we viewed the West Virginia-Texas Tech game as one that could knock a team from bowl contention. Perhaps it still will be that, but it’s unlikely that team will be the Mountaineers.

Central Florida’s explosive offense fell short on the road against Kansas State. We still view the team as a Big 12 title contender should John Rhys Plumlee get right following injury.

BYU Cougars (3-1)

BYU lost to Kansas in Week 4, but the team is far from done following the 11-point loss. The Cougars have a legitimate offense that can keep the team in just about any game.

The Wildcats secured a 44-31 bounce back victory over the UCF Golden Knights on Saturday. Albeit, they faced a Knights team that was without starting quarterback John Rhys Plumlee. The offense continues to be a strength, but the defense is still presently a weakness.

TCU Horned Frogs (3-1)

TCU rolled past the SMU Mustangs, 34-17. The game continued the three-game resurgence since losing the season opener to Colorado. In time, we could forget about that game. The Horned Frogs offense has continued to perform, but the defense has showed out the last two games.

Kansas Jayhawks (4-0)

The Kansas Jayhawks moved to 4-0 following a huge victory over BYU on Saturday afternoon. Prior to the season, we noted that Kansas and Texas had far-and-away the most returning production from 2022. Here we are four weeks in, and the Jayhawks and Longhorns are two of the Big 12’s three undefeated teams through four games.

Oklahoma Sooners (4-0)

Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. (2) intercepts a bobbled pass in the fourth quarter of the NCAA Big 12 football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Oklahoma Sooners at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. The Bearcats lost their first Big 12 football game, 20-6, to the Sooners before a sellout crowd.

We have stayed fairly consistent with Oklahoma since Week 1 without overreacting to any result. What is consistent is that the Sooners defense is very good and the offense is near unstoppable when it is able to run tempo. On the flip side, the Oklahoma offense is very stoppable when you are able to take away opportunities to run tempo with negative and neutral plays. The Sooners are good. Consistency on offense will determine how good they can be this season.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) looks to pass the ball against Baylor of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Waco, Texas.

The Texas Longhorns looked like the No. 3 team in the country on the road against Baylor. Aside from allowing a couple of deep shots and fumbling three returns, the team looked excellent. The Texas defense will face perhaps its toughest test of the season to date this week against Jalon Daniels and the Kansas offense.

