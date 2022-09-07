Big 12 power rankings after Week 1: Baylor stays on top
The 2022 college football season is officially in full force. Week 1 slate of games gave us our first look at teams across the country.
The Big 12 Conference is off to a good start to the new year. The league went 9-1 on opening weekend. The one loss being West Virginia against No. 17 Pitt.
While most of the Big 12 teams faced weaker nonconference competition to begin the new season, we still saw some impressive performances.
Baylor looks to have not skipped a beat on either side of the ball. The Bears took down Albany in a dominant 69-10 win.
Oklahoma State’s offense showed up in a major way against Central Michigan. Quarterback Spencer Sanders accounted for 460 yards and six touchdowns but the Pokes’ defense struggled late in the game.
The new coaches at Oklahoma, Texas Tech and TCU all enjoyed comfortable wins at their new gigs.
Quinn Ewers shook off a shakey start to put together a nice outing in his Texas debut. The Longhorns scored in all three phases of the game en route to a big 52-10 victory.
Here is a look at our updated Big 12 power rankings following the Week 1 action.
Kansas (1-0)
Iowa State (1-0)
West Virginia (0-1)
Texas Tech (1-0)
TCU (1-0)
Kansas State (1-0)
Texas (1-0)
Oklahoma State (1-0)
Oklahoma (1-0)
Baylor (1-0)
