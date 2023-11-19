Big 12 Power Rankings: Top of the conference survive scares in week 12

The Big 12 will come down to the final week of the regular season to determine who will represent the conference in their title game in Arlington, Texas.

Texas was challenged by Iowa State and Oklahoma State survived a terrible start in Houston. The Kansas State Wildcats trailed in the fourth quarter against Kansas before pulling out a win and the Oklahoma Sooners survived in Provo despite the loss of Dillon Gabriel.

Here's a look at the Big 12 Power Rankings ahead of the final week of the regular season.

Texas Longhorns (10-1, 7-1 Big 12)

Last Week: 1

This Week: Beat Iowa State 26-16

The Texas Longhorns went up to Ames in primetime and kept their Big 12 title and College Football Playoff hopes alive. Quinn Ewers threw for 283 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Up Next: vs. Texas Tech

Oklahoma Sooners (9-2, 6-2)

Last Week: 2

This Week: Beat BYU 31-24

We got our first glimpse of Jackson Arnold in a real game situation and the true freshman quarterback came through in the clutch with tough running and great decision making.

Up Next: vs. TCU

Kansas State Wildcats (8-3, 6-2)

Last Week: 3

This Week: Beat Kansas 31-27

Kansas State kept their Big 12 title game hopes alive with a win over Kansas. The Wildcats forced three Jayhawks turnovers in the win.

Up Next: vs. Iowa State

Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-3, 6-2)

Last Week: 5

This Week: Beat Houston 43-30

The Oklahoma State Cowboys rallied from a late 23-9 second quarter deficit to outscore Houston 34-7 the rest of the way. Ollie Gordon ran for 164 yards and three touchdowns and Alan Bowman threw for 348 yards and two scores.

Up Next: vs. BYU

Last Week: 4

This Week: Lost to Texas

Rocco Becht threw a 66-yard touchdown pass to cut Texas’ lead to seven points. But that’s all the offense they could muster over the final 12 minutes. Becht threw for 323 yards in the loss.

Up Next: at Kansas State

Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-5, 5-3)

Last Week: 7

This Week: Beat UCF 24-23

Tahj Brooks ran for 182 yards and a touchdown to help the Red Raiders rally from a 14-0 deficit. Texas Tech blocked an extra point and held on over the final five minutes to secure bowl eligibility.

Up Next: at Texas

Last Week: 6

This Week: Lost to Kansas State 31-27

Though Kansas was down to their third-string quarterback, they still had a chance to beat the Wildcats. Devin Neal continued his strong season, running for 138 yards and three touchdowns.

Up Next: at Cincinnati

West Virginia Mountaineers (7-4, 5-3)

Last Week: 8

This Week: Beat Cincinnati 42-21

Jaheim White ran for 201 yards and a touchdown and Garrett Greene ran for 154 yards and three touchdowns en route to WVU’s 634 yards of total offense.

Up Next: at Baylor

TCU Horned Frogs (5-6, 3-5)

Last Week: 10

This Week: Beat Baylor 42-17

Josh Hoover threw for 412 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score as the Horned Frogs routed the Baylor Bears. TCU’s season hasn’t gone according to plan, but they’re one game away from bowl eligibility.

Up Next: at Oklahoma

Last Week: 9

This Week: Lost to Texas Tech 24-23

UCF had a game-tying PAT blocked with just over five minutes to go and that turned out to be the difference in the ball game.

Up Next: vs. Houston

Last Week: 11

This Week: Lost to Oklahoma 31-24

The Cougars gave the Sooners their best shot. After scoring 17 points in the first half, BYU was held to just seven points in the second. Oklahoma shut them out in the fourth quarter.

Up Next: at Oklahoma State

Last Week: 13

This Week: Lost to Oklahoma State 43-30

Houston jumped out to a 23-9 lead with the help of a pick-six and a safety. But Donovan Smith threw an interception just before halftime and Oklahoma State took over from there.

Up Next: at UCF

Last Week: 12

This Week: Lost to West Virginia 42-21

Cincinnati was just 5 of 12 on third down and couldn’t slow down West Virginia’s rushing attack. The Mountaineers ran for 424 yards on the Bearcats.

Up Next: vs. Kansas

Baylor Bears (3-8, 2-6)

Last Week: 14

This Week: Lost to TCU 42-17

It can’t get much worse for Baylor, who struggled to slow down the Horned Frogs as they racked up 531 yards of total offense, including 431 through the air.

Up Next: vs. West Virginia

