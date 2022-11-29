Big 12 Power Rankings: TCU vs. Kansas State set for Big 12 championship

The TCU Horned Frogs are one win away from securing a spot in the College Football Playoff. All that stands in the way are the Kansas State Wildcats.

At best, these two were considered Big 12 title dark horses. Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Baylor, the three teams that most people considered Big 12 contenders, struggled throughout the season and finished well outside of contention.

Depth was on display in the conference this season, as six teams were within two games of third place in the conference. TCU was the only team to finish with fewer than two conference losses. And Iowa State was the only team not to have three wins in Big 12 play.

Kansas State had TCU on the ropes when they played back in October. The Horned Frogs overcame a 28-10 deficit to outscore the Wildcats 28-0 to pick up the win.

With the regular season now over, we turn to the Big 12 title game and bowl season. Here’s our last set of Big 12 power rankings until after bowl season.

TCU Horned Frogs (12-0, 9-0 Big 12)

Nov 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; The TCU Horned Frogs sing the fight song following a 62-14 victory over the Iowa State Cyclones at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 1

This Week: Beat Iowa State, 62-14

Iowa State had the Big 12’s best defense, and TCU shredded it. The Horned Frogs’ offense is one of the best in the nation, and the defense is peaking as they head into the Big 12 title game. They won’t have an easy task ahead of them against Kansas State, but a win and they’re in the College Football Playoff.

Next Week: vs. Kansas State (Big 12 Championship)

Kansas State Wildcats (9-3, 7-2)

Nov 26, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Jace Friesen (46) congratulates cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe (25 after Boye-Doe recovered a fumble during the first quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 2

This Week: Beat Kansas, 47-27

Not sure how it happened, but Kansas State’s offense looks even better with Will Howard at the helm than Adrian Martinez.

Next Week: vs. TCU (Big 12 Championship)

Texas Longhorns (8-4, 6-3)

Nov 25, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns spirit squad carry flags across the field after a touchdown during the second half against the Baylor Bears at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 3

This Week: Beat Baylor, 38-27

We’re not going to say Texas is back, but this team is looking better and trending in the right direction. Bijan Robinson is a big loss, but they’ve got a lot of talent at running back heading to Austin.

Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-5, 5-4)

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 26: Jordan Brown #86 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders reacts after a 67-yard kickoff return against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first quarter at Jones AT&T Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Getty Images)

Previous Rank: 4

This Week: Beat Oklahoma, 51-48

Texas Tech made great strides under Joey McGuire. This is a team that fights and they showed it by clawing back from 24-6 in the first half of their win over Oklahoma.

West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7, 3-6)

Nov 26, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Garret Rangel (13) throws a pass during a college football game between Oklahoma State and West Virginia at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 9

This Week: Beat to Oklahoma State, 24-19

It may be crazy to put West Virginia this high but wins over Baylor, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State stand out. They beat three of the Big 12’s preseason contenders.

Makes you wonder what this team could have done with Garrett Greene at quarterback all season long.

Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-5, 4-5)

Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon (0) runs past West Virginia Mountaineers safety Hershey McLaurin (13) and defensive lineman Taurus Simmons (45) during a college football game between Oklahoma State and West Virginia at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. West Virginia won 24-19. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Previous Rank: 5

This Week: Lost to West Virginia, 24-19

Had Spencer Sanders been available for this game, things might have turned out differently. Still, the Cowboys fell to West Virginia in a season in which they were looked at Big 12 contenders.

Baylor Bears (6-6, 4-5)

Nov 25, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) throws a pass during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 6

This Week: Lost to Texas, 38-27

The Baylor Bears, like the Sooners and Cowboys, had a disappointing season. They were supposed to be conference title contenders and yet, experienced regression in year three under Dave Aranda.

Oklahoma Sooners (6-6, 3-6

Nov 26, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Theo Wease (10) catches a touchdown pass against Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive corner back Malik Dunlap (24) in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 8

This Week: Lost to Texas Tech, 51-48

A disappointing finish to a disappointing season for the Oklahoma Sooners. Up 17-0 and 24-6, Oklahoma struggled at the end of the second quarter to let the Red Raiders back into the game. They couldn’t make the plays down the stretch to pick up a win. A bowl game is the last hope for the Sooners to finish the season above .500.

Kansas Jayhawks (6-6, 3-6)

Nov 26, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks tight end Jared Casey (47) catching a pass in the end zone against the Kansas State Wildcats during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. The play was later ruled an incomplete pass after review to nullify a touchdown. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 9

This Week: Lost to Kansas State, 47-27

Kansas won six games and they’re bowl eligible, but the way the season played out for them, one has to wonder what’s next for the Jayhawks.

Iowa State Cyclones (4-8, 1-8)

Nov 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) hands off to running back Eli Sanders (6) against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 10

This Week: Lost to TCU, 62-14

Could this have been Matt Campbell’s last hurrah in Ames? He’s been connected to the Cincinnati job opening, which would be shocking considering the season the Cyclones just had. A great defense all season long, Iowa State couldn’t contain TCU.

