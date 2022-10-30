Big 12 power rankings: TCU rolls in Morgantown, Cowboys trounced by Kansas State

After nine weeks of play, there’s a clear frontrunner for the Big 12 title after the TCU Horned Frogs stayed undefeated in their win over the West Virginia Mountaineers. Though it was just West Virginia, this is the same team that put 43 points up on the Baylor Bears two weeks ago before falling flat against Texas Tech last week.

While TCU stayed the course, Oklahoma State was crushed by Kansas State, who rebounded nicely after their first Big 12 loss a week ago to TCU. Will Howard was in complete control and the Wildcats defense played their best game of the season, shutting down Spencer Sanders and an explosive Oklahoma State offense.

The Big 12 has been an entertaining league through the first nine weeks of the season and the final stretch will provide a lot of drama for the conference on the way to Arlington. Let’s take a look at this week’s Big 12 power rankings.

TCU Horned Frogs (8-0, 5-0 Big 12)

Oct 29, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Kendre Miller (33) runs for a touchdown during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 1

This Week: Beat West Virginia 41-31

And the points keep rolling in for TCU. Max Duggan was phenomenal yet again, throwing for 341 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Horned Frogs. Kendre Miller had another big day, going for 120 yards and a touchdown. TCU’s making a case for the College Football Playoff while Max Duggan is making a case for the Heisman.

Next Week: vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Kansas State Wildcats (6-2, 4-1)

Oct 29, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard (18) makes a pass during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 3

This Week: Beat Oklahoma State 48-0

Adrian Martinez went through warm-ups but it was the Will Howard show today for the Kansas State Wildcats, and he stole the show. Howard was 21 of 37 for 296 yards and four touchdowns, his second four touchdown performance in as many weeks. Deuce Vaughn continues to prove to be one of the best running backs in the country after another big day, rushing for 158 yards and a touchdown and caught four passes for 18 yards for another score.

The biggest difference this week was the play of the defense. They held Oklahoma State to 5 of 15 on third down and 1 of 4 on fourth down and just 217 total yards.

Next Week: vs. Texas Longhorns

Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-2, 3-2)

Oct 29, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) is sacked by Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah (91) during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 2

This Week: lost to Kansas State 48-0

What in the world was that? Had they not beaten Texas just last week, the Oklahoma State Cowboys would be dropped much further than three after totaling just 217 total yards against a Kansas State defense that was allowing 374.6 yards per game, which was 56th in the nation coming in.

Next Week: at Kansas Jayhawks

Texas Longhorns (5-3, 3-2)

Oct 15, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) calls a play from the line of scrimmage during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 4

This Week: Bye

Can Texas bounce back from their loss to Oklahoma State before the bye?

Next Week: at Kansas State

Baylor Bears (5-3, 3-2)

Oct 29, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) passes against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank:

This Week: beat Texas Tech 45-17

In the Baylor Bears’ last six games, they’ve gone 4-2, sandwiching a two-game losing streak with a couple of two-game winnings streaks. This one was an impressive win over Texas Tech at night in Lubbock. Richard Reese led the way for a Baylor offensive attack that’s finding its stride of late. Reese ran for 148 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Baylor will try to keep their win streak alive when they go on the road to face Oklahoma.

Next Week: at Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma Sooners (5-3, 2-3)

AMES, IA – OCTOBER 29: Wide receiver Jalil Farooq #3 of the Oklahoma Sooners is tackled by defensive end Joey Petersen #52, and defensive back Jeremiah Cooper #19 of the Iowa State Cyclones as he rushed for yards in the first half of play at Jack Trice Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Previous Rank: 7

This Week: Beat Iowa State Cyclones 27-13

Two wins in a row and another sign that the defense is turning the corner for the Oklahoma Sooners. They held the Cyclones to just 66 yards rushing and picked off Hunter Dekkers three times for the win. There’s a lot of season left and still much to improve on, but things are looking up for Oklahoma.

Next Week: vs. Baylor Bears

Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-4, 2-3)

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – OCTOBER 29: An airplane flies over Jones AT&T Stadium during the National Anthem before the game between and the Texas Tech Red Raiders the Baylor Bears on October 29, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Previous Rank: 6

This Week: Lost to Baylor 45-17

The highlight of the game for Texas Tech was the presence of Patrick Mahomes. Unfortunately, Baylor’s defense reverted back to the Mahomes-era defenses in Lubbock, struggling to stop Richard Reese and the Bears rushing attack. Sadly, for the Red Raiders, Mahomes couldn’t suit up to help their offense keep up.

Next Week: at TCU Horned Frogs

Kansas Jayhawks (5-3, 2-3)

Oct 22, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) scores a touchdown against the Baylor Bears in the second half at McLane Stadium. Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 8

This Week: Bye

A chance to regroup during the bye after three straight losses could be just what the doctor ordered for Lance Leipold and his crew as they prepare to welcome an Oklahoma State team that’ll be hungry to erase the 48-0 loss to Kansas State. Will this trip to Kansas go differently?

Next Week: vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

West Virginia Mountaineers (3-5, 1-4)

Oct 29, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; The West Virginia Mountaineers mascot leads the team on the Man Trip as they arrive before their game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Rank: 9

This Week: Lost to TCU 41-31

Apparently, West Virginia can only score in Morgantown. They’ve averaged 36 points in their last two home games, one a win over Baylor, but their 31 points Saturday weren’t enough to knock off the undefeated Horned Frogs.

Next Week: Bye Week

Iowa State Cyclones (3-5, 0-5)

AMES, IA – OCTOBER 29: Place kicker Zach Schmit #34 of the Oklahoma Sooners faked a field goal kick and drove the ball into the end zone for a touchdown defensive back Beau Freyler #17 of the Iowa State Cyclones blocks as defensive back Anthony Johnson Jr. #1 of the Iowa State Cyclones watches on in the first half of play at Jack Trice Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Previous Rank:10

This Week: Lost to Oklahoma 27-14

Iowa State’s win over Iowa seems so long ago now. Hunter Dekkers threw the ball 57 times and three of those attempts went to Sooners. There’s a lot of work to be done in Ames.

Next Week: Bye Week

