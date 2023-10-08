Big 12 Power Rankings: Sooners take top spot, upsets shuffle rankings after week 6

It was a wild week in the Big 12. The Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns played an instant classic in the Cotton Bowl, with the Sooners coming out on top.

Elsewhere, several games upset the apple cart in the conference. The two teams that represented the Big 12 in the title game a year ago, TCU and Kansas State both suffered losses.

The Horned Frogs took their second loss in conference play and look to be sliding back to the pack after their loss to Iowa State. The Wildcats took a stunning loss to Oklahoma State on Friday night.

Here’s a look at how the league stacks up in this week’s Big 12 Power Rankings after week 6.

Oklahoma Sooners (6-0, 3-0 Big 12)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 2

This week: Beat Texas 34-30

It was an incredible game from start to finish. Dillon Gabriel connected with Nic Anderson in the end zone to create this week’s Magic Moment. The Oklahoma Sooners now have every opportunity to write the story to their 2023 season after their huge win over Texas.

Up Next: Bye Week

Texas Longhorns (5-1, 2-1)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 1

This week: Lost to Oklahoma 34-30

All they had to do was get a stop, and the Texas defense couldn’t deliver in the final minutes. Quinn Ewers played a good game and the Longhorns offense put up more than 500 yards. Still, it all rings empty when you lose to the Oklahoma Sooners.

Up Next: Bye Week

Kansas Jayhawks (5-1, 2-1)

Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 4

This week: Beat UCF 51-22

With Jalon Daniels still out, the Jayhawks leaned on their running game and received strong efforts from Devin Neal, Daniel Hinshaw, and Dylan McDuffie, who each rushed for more than 90 yards on the day.

Up Next: at Oklahoma State

BYU Cougars (4-1, 1-1)

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 5

This week: Bye Week

The BYU Cougars will have a chance to bury the TCU Horned Frogs in the depths of the Big 12. BYU is the only Big 12 newcomer with a conference win, albeit over Cincinnati. This marks an opportunity to get that first for-real Big 12 win when they travel to face the Frogs.

Up Next: at TCU

West Virginia Mountaineers (4-1, 2-0)

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 6

This week: Bye Week

The Mountaineers moved up a spot due to the loss of Kansas State. They’ll have a chance to move to 3-0 in Big 12 play with a win over Houston.

Up Next: at Houston

Iowa State Cyclones (3-3, 2-1)

Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last Week: 9

This week: Beat TCU 27-14

The Iowa State Cyclones rebounded from their loss to the Oklahoma Sooners with a solid win over the TCU Horned Frogs. Though they allowed a big rushing day for Emani Bailey, the Cyclones defense picked off TCU quarterbacks a total of four times, including two by starter Chandler Morris.

Up Next: at Cincinnati

Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-2, 1-1)

Sarah Phipps, The Oklahoman

Last Week: 13

This week: Beat Kansas State 29-21

Just when it looked like the wheels were falling off in their loss to Iowa State, the Cowboys responded with a fantastic defensive effort against defending Big 12 champion Kansas State.

Up Next: vs. Kansas

Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-3, 2-1)

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 11

This week: Beat Baylor

The Red Raiders have found a solid formula for success. Run the football and stop the run. Tahj Brooks was phenomenal, going for 170 and a score. Texas Tech held Baylor to 0.6 yards per carry in the win.

Up Next: vs. Kansas State

Kansas State Wildcats (3-2. 1-1)

Sarah Phipps, The Oklahoman

Last Week: 3

This week: Lost to Oklahoma State 29-21

Well, that was a disappointing performance for the Wildcats on the road. They ran for 220 yards on the Cowboys’ defense, but Will Howard threw three interceptions to nullify the big rushing day.

Up Next: at Texas Tech

Cincinnati Bearcats (2-3, 0-2)

Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 8

This week: Bye Week

We’ll see what the Bearcats are made of when they host a surprisingly improved Iowa State Cyclones team in week 6.

Up Next: vs. Iowa State Cyclones

TCU Horned Frogs (3-3, 1-2)

Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last Week: 7

This week: Lost to Iowa State 27-14

After back-to-back losses to West Virginia and Iowa State, Sonny Dykes and the Horned Frogs have fallen off the cliff. They have a chance to right the ship against Big 12 newcomer BYU, but with the way things are going, don’t bank on getting a win over the Cougars.

Up Next: vs. Texas Tech

Baylor Bears (2-4, 1-2)

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 10

This week: Lost 39-14 to Texas Tech

It’s one step forward, two steps back for the Baylor Bears. They didn’t have any magic this week as the Bears defense allowed the Red Raiders to run for 180 yards on 4.4 yards per carry.

Up Next: Bye Week

UCF Knights (3-3, 0-3)

Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 12

This week: Lost to Kansas 51-22

After a solid start to the season in nonconference, the Knights have fallen back to earth. They had no answer for Jalon Daniels and the Jayhawks in the loss. After the bye, they travel to face the Oklahoma Sooners.

Up Next: vs. Bye Week

Houston Cougars (2-3, 0-2)

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 14

This week: Bye Week

Can the Houston Cougars pick up their first Big 12 win in week 7? West Virginia’s currently 2-0 against teams from the Lone Star State after wins over Texas Tech and TCU. Odds say no.

Up Next: vs. West Virginia

