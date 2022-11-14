Big 12 Power Rankings post Week 11: TCU clinches Big 12 title spot

Every Big 12 school took the field in Week 11 for an exciting slate of conference matchups.

TCU punched its ticket to the Big 12 title game with a statement win over Texas on the road. The Horned Frogs’ defense held Bijan Robinson to 29 yards in the win. Sonny Dykes has TCU knocking on the door of the college football playoff in year No. 1.

Kansas State traveled to Waco and demolished Baylor by a score of 31-3. The Wildcats now control their own destiny to meet TCU in the championship game.

West Virginia took down Oklahoma with a walk-off field goal in a thriller. Backup quarterback Garrett Greene led West Virginia past the Sooners 23-20.

Texas Tech’s offense showed out against Kansas. The Red Raiders move closer to bowl eligibility with the 43-28 win over the Jayhawks.

Oklahoma State got back on track with a gritty victory over Iowa State. Spencer Sanders returned from injury as the Cowboys outlasted the Cyclones 20-14.

Here is a look at our updated Big 12 power rankings following Week 11’s action.

Iowa State (4-6, 1-6)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma (5-5, 2-5)

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

West Virginia (4-6, 2-5)

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas (6-4, 3-4)

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Tech (5-5, 3-4)

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor (6-4, 4-3)

Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports

Texas (6-4, 4-3)

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State (6-4, 4-3)

Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State (7-3, 5-2)

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

TCU (10-0, 7-0)

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

