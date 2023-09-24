Big 12 Power Rankings: Kansas gets big win, Baylor falls flat

In week four, six of the eight games featuring Big 12 teams were conference matchups. The weekend that was provided a fuller picture of the Big 12 landscape as 2023 progresses.

Several teams provided significant answers to their first conference test of the season, while others walked away with more questions.

It’s becoming clear that teams like Baylor, Oklahoma State, and Texas Tech won’t factor into the Big 12 title race. There are too many issues for those teams to overcome, in particular at quarterback.

But over the next few weeks, we’ll get a clearer idea of who the contenders in the Big 12 are.

Take a look at this week’s Big 12 Power Rankings.

Texas Longhorns (4-0, 1-0 Big 12)

Last Week: 1

This week: Beat Baylor 38-6

Quinn Ewers had a strong outing and Jonathan Brooks ran for 106 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Texas used a 21-point second quarter to take control of the game.

Up Next: vs. Kansas

Oklahoma Sooners (3-0, 1-0)

Last Week: 2

This week: Beat Cincinnati 20-6

The Oklahoma Sooners took care of business in their first true road game of the season. Linebacker Danny Stutsman and the defense were fantastic again for the Sooners on a day when the offense lacked rhythm.

Up Next: vs. Iowa State

Kansas Jayhawks (4-0, 1-0)

Last Week: 4

This week: Beat BYU 38-27

The Kansas Jayhawks offense has been one of the best in the conference the last couple of seasons, but against BYU, it was the defense that stood out. They forced three turnovers and returned two of them for touchdowns.

Up Next: at Texas

Kansas State Wildcats (3-1, 1-0)

Last Week: 5

This week: Beat UCF 44-31

Kansas State got a huge day from D.J. Giddens, who rushed for 207 yards and four touchdowns. Will Howard added 64 rushing yards and a pair of scores to run away from UCF.

Up Next: Bye Week

BYU Cougars (3-1, 0-1)

Last Week: 3

This week: Lost to Kansas 38-27

BYU had a fumble and an interception returned for a touchdown in their 11-point loss to Kansas. Against one of the best offenses in the conference, that’s a poor recipe for success.

Up Next: vs. Cincinnati

TCU Horned Frogs (3-1, 1-0)

Last Week: 7

This week: Beat SMU 34-17

TCU has gone 3-0 since their week one loss to Colorado, picking up a Big 12 win and a win over their rival in the last two weeks. Chandler Morris was 23 of 32 for 261 yards and three touchdowns and added 38 yards on the ground.

Up Next: vs. West Virginia

UCF Knights (3-1, 0-1)

Last Week: 6

This week: Lost to Kansas State 44-31

Orlando, we have a problem. That problem is on the defensive side of the football. The Knights couldn’t stop the Wildcats’ rushing attack, allowing K-State ro run for 281 yards on 40 attempts.

Up Next: vs. Baylor

West Virginia Mountaineers (3-1, 1-0)

Last Week: 10

This week: Beat Texas Tech 20-13

Nicco Marchio was just 12 of 21 for 78 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the first start of his career. On the plus side, he ran 15 times for 72 yards. Most importantly for the Mountaineers is that they got the win.

Up Next: at TCU

Cincinnati Bearcats (2-2, 0-1)

Last Week: 8

This Week: Lost to Oklahoma 20-6

Cincinnati was able to do some things on both sides of the ball to make things difficult for the Sooners, but their red zone issues bit them in the tail for the second straight week.

Up Next: at BYU

Iowa State Cyclones (2-2, 1-0)

Last Week: 14

This Week: Beat Oklahoma State 34-27

Rocco Becht had a breakout performance for the Iowa State Cyclones, throwing for 348 yards and three touchdowns. It was a much-needed performance for an Iowa State team that has struggled to find an offensive identity.

Up Next: at Oklahoma

Houston Cougars (2-2, 0-1)

Last Week: 13

This Week: Beat Sam Houston State 37-7

The offense came to life a bit, albeit against an overmatched Sam Houston. Donovan Smith thre for 294 yards on 31 of 40 passing in the win.

Up Next: at Texas Tech

Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-2, 0-1)

Last Week: 12

This Week: Lost to Iowa State 34-27

If their defense couldn’t get any worse, the Cowboys allowed Iowa State to score 34. Coming into the contest, the Cyclones were averaging just 16.7 points per game. But at least the Cowboys offense looked better with Alan Bowman taking all of the snaps.

Up Next: Bye Week

Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-3, 0-1)

Last Week: 9

This Week: Lost to West Virginia 20-13

Texas Tech isn’t living up to preseason darkhorse status after falling to 1-3 on the season. The latest loss to West Virginia was a low point. Quarterback Tyler Shough was injured, and Behren Morton was incredibly inefficient in relief, completing just 13 of 37 pass attempts in the loss. Tahj Brooks had a nice game, running for 149 yards on 25 carries.

Up Next: vs. Houston

Baylor Bears (1-3, 0-1)

Last Week: 11

This week: Lost to Texas 38-6

There’s just not a lot going right for the Baylor Bears in 2023. Blake Shapen’s injured, the offense is bad, and the defense isn’t helping much either. How quickly they’ve fallen off after their Big 12 championship just two years ago.

Up Next: at UCF

