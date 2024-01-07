Big 12 power rankings: Houston takes over top spot from Kansas as Big 12 play opens

There’s a new look to the Big 12 with conference play.

Starting with Houston, there is perhaps a new top dog in the conference. A new program to challenge the likes of Kansas, Baylor, Texas and others this season.

But don’t overlook BYU and Cincinnati.

The trio — sorry, UCF — provided plenty of entertainment in their Big 12 openers. And that’s why there is a lot of shakeup in this week’s power rankings.

Starting with a new No. 1.

Let’s get to the rankings.

More: How OU basketball's Javian McCollum's 'great decisions' sparked Sooners past Iowa State

Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson observes play in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between the Houston Cougars and the Xavier Musketeers, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, at Cintas Center in Cincinnati.

1. Houston

Last week: 2

This week: at Iowa State (Tuesday); at TCU (Saturday); vs. Texas Tech (Wednesday, Jan. 17)

What to know: Welcome to the top of the conference, Houston. Give credit to the defense, which has yet to allow a team to score 70 points. And that Big 12 opening demolition of West Virginia was certainly a statement that there is a new top dog in the conference.

2. Kansas

Last week: 1

This week: at UCF (Wednesday); vs. Oklahoma (Saturday); at Oklahoma State (Tuesday, Jan, 16)

What to know: Death, taxes and the Jayhawks winning their conference opener. They’ve won 33 straight now. So, why move them down a spot? It’s more about Houston, which is so dominant right now it cannot be ignored.

3. Oklahoma

Last week: 3

This week: at TCU (Wednesday); at Kansas (Saturday); vs. West Virginia (Wednesday, Jan. 17)

What to know: Head coach Porter Moser found a gem in Javian McCollum, a Siena transfer. Together, they’ve turned the Sooners into the surprise of the Big 12. But the biggest upset is a sell-out crowd at Lloyd Noble Center before students return and classes resume.

4. Baylor

Last week: 5

This week: vs. BYU (Tuesday); vs. Cincinnati (Saturday); at Kansas State (Tuesday, Jan. 16)

What to know: The Bears got a shiny new arena and then made a discovery about themselves: They can win without making 3-pointers, which they proved narrowly escaping an upset in Stillwater. Heck of a start to 2024 for Scott Drew and Co.

5. Kansas State

Last week: 7

This week: at West Virginia (Tuesday); at Texas Tech (Saturday); vs. Baylor (Tuesday, Jan. 16)

What to know: After mostly being so-so in non-conference play, the Wildcats dismantled newcomer UCF to begin Big 12 play. Maybe they just needed the extra juice of conference play to wake up.

6. Texas Tech

Last week: 10

This week: vs. Oklahoma State (Tuesday); vs. Kansas State (Saturday); at Houston (Wednesday, Jan. 17)

What to know: Pop Isaacs will continue playing despite being named in a lawsuit alleging sexual assault of a minor. He even scored a game-high 21 points to win at rival Texas after university officials deemed him to be in “good standing.” But not even beating the SEC-bound Longhorns can overshadow that situation.

7. TCU

Last week: 9

This week: vs. Oklahoma (Wednesday); vs. Houston (Saturday); at Cincinnati (Tuesday, Jan, 16)

What to know: The Horned Frogs have been great offensively. They’re even a controversial call away from a second straight win at Kansas. But they are also just 2-2 against the six major conferences this season.

8. Texas

Last week: 6

This week: at Cincinnati (Tuesday); at West Virginia (Saturday); vs. UCF (Wednesday, Jan. 17)

What to know: The Longhorns again struggled against Texas Tech — they’re 2-3 against Power Six opponents — but graduate Max Abmas is now fifth on the NCAA’s all-time 3-pointer list. He moved past Duke’s J.J. Redick.

9. Cincinnati

Last week: 11

This week: vs. Texas (Tuesday); at Baylor (Saturday); vs. TCU (Tuesday, Jan. 16)

What to know: The Bearcats opened their first Big 12 schedule with a bang, rallying to stun upstart BYU behind its size and defense. But the real fun begins for Cincinnati with a Texas trio of schools experienced in the rugged league.

10. BYU

Last week: 4

This week: at Baylor (Tuesday); at UCF (Saturday); vs. Iowa State (Tuesday, Jan. 16)

What to know: Trevin Knell hit nine 3-pointers in the Cougars’ Big 12 opening loss to Cincinnati in Provo, Utah. NINE! Still not enough, which brings up a big question — were the high-flying Cougars overrated after a cushy non-conference schedule?

11. Iowa State

Last week: 8

This week: vs. Houston (Tuesday); vs. Oklahoma State (Saturday); at BYU (Tuesday, Jan, 16)

What to know: The Cyclones have a high-rated defense, one of the best in the country. But after inconsistencies at Oklahoma, should there be concerns early in the Big 12 schedule? Don’t panic yet. But there are no off nights.

More: How 'critical errors' doomed Oklahoma State basketball's upset bid against Baylor in OT

12. Oklahoma State

Last week: 13

This week: at Texas Tech (Tuesday); at Iowa State (Saturday); vs. Kansas (Tuesday, Jan. 16)

What to know: Give coach Mike Boynton a little credit. The Cowboys were a mess early in the season. They still have a long way to go. A long way. But the young squad looks feisty and capable of knocking off some teams the rest of the way.

13. UCF

Last week: 12

This week: vs. Kansas (Wednesday); vs. BYU (Saturday); at Texas (Wednesday, Jan. 17)

What to know: The Knights got a rude welcome to the Big 12 in the Little Apple. Don’t expect much to change for a team with offensive deficiencies in a defense-first league.

14. West Virginia

Last week: 14

This week: vs. Kansas State (Tuesday); vs. Texas (Saturday); at Oklahoma (Wednesday, Jan. 17)

What to know: What is there to say about the Mountaineers right now? Yikes. Just … yikes.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Big 12 basketball power rankings: Houston passes Kanss for top spot