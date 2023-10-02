Big 12 Power Rankings heading into the Red River Rivalry game

The Big 12 has hasn’t displayed much power despite the two teams at the top of the league. One program looks to be capitalizing on that lack of power.

The West Virginia Mountaineers improved to 4-1 after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs (3-2) in Fort Worth on Saturday. The game puts the Mountaineers into the Big 12 title conversation which could be the surprise of the year in the conference.

TCU and Texas Tech continue to underwhelm, although the Red Raiders did secure a bounce-back win against Houston. It seems evident that neither team will compete for the conference contrary to what I predicted heading into the season.

Kansas State and Oklahoma State enjoyed the week off ahead of Friday’s game in Stillwater.

Let’s power rank the conference after five weeks of football.

Houston’s head coach Dana Holgorsen walks along the sidelines during the Big 12 football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Sept, 30, 2023, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

The Houston Cougars fell to 0-2 in conference play after being blown out by the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The team’s early win over UTSA doesn’t matter all that much anymore.

Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-2)

We haven’t forgotten how bad the Oklahoma State football team during its bye week. Its game against Kansas State on Friday will reveal if the team has the character to handle early adversity.

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Emory Jones (5) gets a pass off under pressure in the third quarter of the NCAA Big 12 football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Oklahoma Sooners at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. The Bearcats lost their first Big 12 football game, 20-6, to the Sooners before a sellout crowd.

Cincinnati is on a three-game losing streak after a strong start to the season. The loss to BYU squanders an opportunity to work its way back into the top half of the conference.

Iowa State is not its usual self this season, but it secured several big plays in the first half against Oklahoma. There are signs of life in Ames after consecutive weeks of good offensive play.

Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-3)

Houston’s quarterback Donovan Smith (1) embraces Texas Tech’s wide receiver J.J. Sparkman (6) after the Big 12 football game, Saturday, Sept, 30, 2023, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Texas Tech earned a win over Houston to secure its first conference victory. Albeit, this team probably has a lower ceiling without injured quarterback Tyler Shough. The Red Raiders defeated former Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith on Saturday.

UCF Golden Knights (3-2)

The Knights blew a 28-point lead to Baylor on Saturday, but could be in line for success down the road. UCF is a much different team when starting quarterback John Rhys Plumlee is in the game at quarterback.

Baylor is a much different team with Blake Shapen at quarterback. I feel vindicated in that belief after the team bounced back from down 28 points to win 36-35 on the road.

TCU Horned Frogs (3-2)

TCU is proving to be far more average than I expected heading into the season. The Horned Frogs fell to the West Virginia Mountaineers last week at home, 24-21.

BYU’s surprise season continued against Cincinnati. The Cougars’ lone blemish came on the road against Kansas. In its win over Cincinnati, the team stayed alive in the Big 12 title race.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers runs past Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Cobee Bryant for a touchdown in the first quarter at Royal-Memorial Stadium on Saturday September 30, 2023.

Kansas falls to No. 5 after proving to be much like it was last season in the trenches. The Texas Longhorns dominated the Jayhawks up front in a 40-14 victory, running for 308 yards on the day. That’s not a formula that will beat Oklahoma and Kansas State down the road.

West Virginia Mountaineers (4-1)

West Virginia followed a win over Texas Tech with an upset of TCU, 24-21. After shutting down two of what were supposed to be top offenses in the conference, perhaps it’s time to take this team seriously.

Kansas State bounced back with a convincing win over UCF last week, but has also avoided getting blown out to this point. The Wildcats offense has consistently looked good all season. You can expect the team to continue to play well on that side of the football.

Oklahoma Sooners (5-0)

The Oklahoma Sooners scramble to recover a punt blocked by OU’s Peyton Bowen (22) resulting in a safety in the second quarter during an NCAA football game between University of Oklahoma (OU) and Iowa State at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.

Oklahoma dominated the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, 50-20. While the defense created havoc, it was the offense that carried the day. When the Sooners can run tempo, they are the most explosive offense in the conference.

Texas Longhorns (5-0)

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian watches his team warmup before the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Royal-Memorial Stadium on Saturday September 30, 2023.

For the first time since 2008, both the Longhorns and Sooners are undefeated heading into the Red River Rivalry game. The Texas offense exceeded its record for total yards in a Big 12 game with 661 yards against Kansas. The team will look to continue that level of explosion against its next opponent.

