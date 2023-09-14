Big 12 power rankings heading into Week 3

Two weeks into the college football season, we have already seen a seismic shift in how the Texas Longhorns are viewed. Following an unimpressive Week 1 win over Rice, many had written off starting quarterback Quinn Ewers as a bust. We didn’t, and we were right.

The Longhorns defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide by technical knockout on Saturday, 34-24. Alabama didn’t try to get back up off the ground. Now the narrative around Texas has completely changed.

The reality is, Texas was always going to be a good team. Its results simply have seen more variance than many would have liked to see. They now lead perhaps the most wide open conference in the country.

Here’s a look at where Big 12 teams might slot in the current power rankings for the conference ahead of Week 3.

West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1)

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

West Virginia might have bounced back from its blowout loss to Penn State, but should be in for a long season. The lack of weapons could hold the team back.

Iowa State Cyclones running back Abu Sama (24) breaks a tackle from Iowa defenders and runs for a first down during the fourth quarter of the cy-Hawk football game at the Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Ames, Iowa.

Iowa State hasn’t played that poorly so far this season, but the ceiling is still very low. If we’re projecting where this team goes without starting quarterback Hunter Dekkers, there’s not much reason for optimism.

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston has had an up-and-down season this year. The highs involve beating UTSA in a defensive effort in Week 1. In Week 2, Houston fell to the Rice Owls. The loss does not inspire much confidence in the team.

Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports

The Cougars haven’t had the greatest start to the season, but they’re 2-0 and have a track record of hanging with tougher competition. The next few weeks will unveil how tough this team will be in 2023.

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Sure, Baylor lost its first two games, but we are not writing them off just yet. Last week, the Bears lost a close home battle with Utah. We will see how the team responds moving forward. A prime time Week 4 battle with Texas in Waco is looming.

Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Cam Smith (3) tackles Arizona State Sun Devils running back DeCarlos Brooks (25) in the second half at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 9, 2023.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have taken care of business in their first two games. Albeit, they have done so unimpressively. Oklahoma State will need more from its offense to emerge as a legitimate Big 12 contender.

Texas Tech’s head coach Joey McGuire, left, and Oregon’s head coach Dan Lanning shake hands after the non-conference, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

This might be as high as you will see an 0-2 football team ranked in a power ranking. The Red Raiders have the players to turn it around, and I suspect to some degree they will. That said, the bluster coming out of Lubbock looks awfully absurd through two games. The Big 12 certainly does not run through Lubbock.

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

TCU got hit by a buzzsaw in a Week 1 loss to Colorado. The offense still performed well, and there’s reason to believe it can still recover from the game. I wouldn’t write off the Horned Frogs yet.

Cincinnati Bearcats Football Spring Game April 15 2023. Syndication: The Enquirer

Cincinnati looks a lot better than we expected through two games. Although the team hasn’t played the toughest competition, starting quarterback Emori Jones is leading a better than expected offense for the Bearcats.

UCF Golden Knights (2-0)

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

UCF is a Big 12 title contender. If you’re not convinced, re-watch the team’s first two games. This group is as dangerous as we originally suggested.

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Some made too much about the Jayhawks’ slow start in their first game. Kansas bounced back strong with a win over Illinois. Kansas is also a legitimate Big 12 title game contender.

Kansas State senior quarterback Will Howard (18) runs in for a touchdown in the third quarter of Saturday’s game against Troy inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Kansas State first game with a power five opponent takes place this week against Missouri. We’ll know more about how strong the team will be after the matchup.

Oklahoma’s Danny Stutsman (28) celebrates a play next to SMU’s Sean Kane (52) in the second half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Southern Methodist University Mustangs at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Oklahoma has emerged as Texas’ primary challenger for a Big 12 championship. The Sooners offense struggled in its second game, and Art Briles’ presence on the field in crimson caused a stir. Even so, there probably won’t be much resistance to a Big 12 title appearance on the Sooners’ schedule. Texas, Cincinnati, Kansas, TCU and UCF stand as the team’s toughest opponents.

Texas Longhorns (2-0)

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Some suggested it was silly to place Texas as the No. 1 team in the conference in the preseason. Those claims are what look silly. There shouldn’t be any doubt Texas is the best team in the conference after a 10-point road win over No. 3 Alabama.

