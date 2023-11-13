Big 12 Power Rankings: Cowboys dropped by Knights, Sooners make a statement in week 11

There are just two weeks left in the regular season, and there’s still a lot to sort out. Texas and Oklahoma State currently hold the top two spots in the Big 12 standings, but Kansas State, Oklahoma, and Iowa State are lurking.

There’s no time for anyone to slip up like Oklahoma State did this past weekend in Orlando.

The UCF Knights’ dominating 45-3 win over the Cowboys was shocking after Oklahoma State knocked off Oklahoma in Bedlam.

As for the Sooners, they responded to their two-game losing streak with authority, putting together arguably their best game of the season in their 59-20 win over West Virginia.

In the win, the Sooners looked like one of the best teams in the Big 12. That combined with the Cowboys’ loss, there’s been a shakeup in this week’s Big 12 power rankings.

Texas Longhorns (9-1, 6-1 Big 12)

Aaron E. Martinez-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 1

This Week: Beat TCU 29-26

The Texas Longhorns jumped out to a 20-point halftime lead before holding on late in the game. The Longhorns are in the driver’s seat for a trip to the Big 12 title, but must pass their next test on the road vs. Iowa State in a primetime kickoff.

Up Next: at Iowa State

Sarah Phipps, The Oklahoman

Last Week: 5

This Week: Beat West Virginia 59-20

Back home in the friendly confines of Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, the Sooners played with an edge and a fire. They didn’t have the penalty issues or the turnovers and absolutely walloped West Virginia.

Why Oklahoma in front of Oklahoma State?

The Sooners are a better team. They gave the Cowboys three turnovers, and the officiating in the end zone on a critical play late in the game was suspect. Also, you can’t get beat by 42 and expect to stay in the No. 2 spot.

Up Next: at BYU

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 4

This Week: Beat Baylor 59-25

The Kansas State Wildcats forced four turnovers and returned two of them for touchdowns. It was another solid performance for Will Howard, who threw for three scores and ran for another in the win.

Up Next: at Kansas

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 6

This Week: Beat BYU 45-13

The Iowa State Cyclones simply keep winning. Matt Campbell has his team playing good football. The Cyclones ran for 204 yards on 6.3 yards per carry in a late-night contest in Provo.

Up Next: vs. Texas

Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-3, 5-2)

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 2

This Week: Lost to UCF 45-3

What a beating Mike Gundy, Alan Bowman, and Ollie Gordon took on Saturday. Unprepared for the elements, turnovers galore, and very little running game to speak of. They weren’t ready for the Knights after beating Oklahoma a week ago.

Up Next: at Houston

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 3

This Week: Lost to Texas Tech 16-13

Running back Devin Neal had a good game, running for 137 yards and a touchdown, but without the threat of a passing game (Jason Bean was injured), the Jayhawks couldn’t pull out the come-from-behind win.

Up Next: vs. Kansas State

Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-5, 4-3)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 8

This Week: Beat Kansas 16-13

Texas Tech may have gotten the win, but this game would have turned out differently if Jason Bean is available for the duration.

Up Next: vs. UCF

West Virginia Mountaineers (6-4, 4-3)

Last Week: 7

This Week: Lost to Oklahoma 59-20

West Virginia had been playing good football in the build up to their matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners. The Mountaineers looked good on their opening drive, but OU’s defense shut them down and WVU couldn’t keep up with the Sooners offense.

Up Next: vs. Cincinnati

UCF Knights (5-5, 2-5)

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 12

This Week: Beat Oklahoma State 45-3

UCF’s defense held Heisman hopeful Ollie Gordon to just 25 yards rushing and forced four turnovers. Knights running back R.J. Harvey had a huge day on the ground with 206 yards and three touchdowns.

Up Next: at Texas Tech

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 9

This Week: Lost to Texas 29-26

TCU rallied to make their loss to Texas look a lot better, but this was a Horned Frogs team down 20 points at halftime. Sonny Dykes has a lot to figure out in Fort Worth.

Up Next:

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 11

This Week: Lost to Iowa State 45-13

BYU had a chance to make a statement hosting Iowa State this week and they fell flat on their face. The Cougars were held to 1 of 11 on third down and had just 318 total yards in the loss.

Up Next: vs. Oklahoma

Albert Cesare / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last Week: 14

This Week: Beat Houston 24-14

Cincinnati picked up their first Big 12 win by holding the Houston Cougars to 241 yards of total offense. They’ve played tough all year long.

Up Next: at West Virginia

Houston Cougars (4-6, 2-5)

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 10

This Week: Lost to Cincinnati 24-14

Houston’s up-and-down season hit a low moment in their loss to Cincinnati. Donovan Smith was held to 3.6 yards per attempt throwing the football.

Up Next: vs. Oklahoma State

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 13

This Week: Lost Kansas State 59-25

The Baylor Bears have simply struggled to stay competitive in games this season. Five of their seven losses have come by 10 or more points and this was their third loss by 20 points. A change is coming.

Up Next: at TCU

