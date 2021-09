Associated Press

The Pac-12 opened the season with five ranked teams and was expected to have a competitive race to the conference championship, maybe even get a team into the College Football Playoff for the first time in five years. All six were to unranked teams, too, second-most by a Power Five conference in 21 years. “I think if you look at what’s happened in college football, and I said when I first took this job, there are a lot of upsets in college football and no one can ever figure it out.”