Big 12 will pay out a record amount of total revenue to its teams for 2023-24 season

The Big 12 will distribute $470 million in revenue, a record amount, the league announced on Friday.

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said the league’s 10 original members will see “some dilution” from their shares as the conference phased in newcomers Houston, Cincinnati, BYU and UCF. The new schools each received $18 million this year and are scheduled to receive $19 million next year.

The league grows again in the upcoming school year with the addition of former Pac-12 schools Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah.

Texas and Oklahoma will become SEC members in the next school year. All Big 12 schools will receive full shares from the conference starting in 2025-26, a figure that is expected to be around $50 million per school, according to CBSSports.com

Last year, the Big 12 distributed $440 million to its 10 schools, which ranked the per-school distribution third among the power conferences, behind the Big Ten and SEC

The revenue is largely a collection of media rights with partners ESPN and Fox, payouts from the College Football Playoff and other bowl games and the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.