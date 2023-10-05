Big 12 passing leaders heading into Week 6
Besides No. 3 Texas and No. 12 Oklahoma, the Big 12 conference has had a lackluster start. The conference’s new teams have struggled, while the expected powerhouses are near the bottom.
Texas, Oklahoma, West Virginia, and Kansas State find themselves undefeated in conference play whilst Oklahoma State, UCF, Cincinnati, and Houston have yet to manage a win thus far.
Through five weeks, we have a pretty decent idea of who the top dogs are in the conference and which programs are at the bottom of the totem pole.
Each team in the Big 12 is led by quarterbacks who are in either in contention for the Heisman Trophy or just trying to keep their team afloat.
Either way, the quarterback position is arguably the most important one on the roster, and here are the passing leaders for each team in the Big 12.
Dillon Gabriel
School: Oklahoma
Passing yards: 1,593
Chandler Morris
School: TCU
Passing yards: 1,419
Quinn Ewers
School: Texas
Passing yards: 1,358
Donovan Smith
School: Houston
Passing yards: 1,358
Kedon Slovis
School: BYU
Passing yards: 1,240
Emory Jones
School: Cincinnati
Passing yards: 1,226
Rocco Becht
School: Iowa State
Passing yards: 1,085
Will Howard
School: Kansas State
Passing yards: 1,072
Timmy McClain
School: UCF
Passing yards: 872
Tyler Shough
School: Texas Tech
Passing yards: 746
Jalon Daniels
School: Kansas
Passing yards: 705
Sawyer Robertson
School: Baylor
Passing yards: 647
Garrett Greene
School: West Virginia
Passing yards: 544
Alan Bowman
School: Oklahoma State
Passing yards: 513