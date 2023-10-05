Big 12 passing leaders heading into Week 6

Besides No. 3 Texas and No. 12 Oklahoma, the Big 12 conference has had a lackluster start. The conference’s new teams have struggled, while the expected powerhouses are near the bottom.

Texas, Oklahoma, West Virginia, and Kansas State find themselves undefeated in conference play whilst Oklahoma State, UCF, Cincinnati, and Houston have yet to manage a win thus far.

Through five weeks, we have a pretty decent idea of who the top dogs are in the conference and which programs are at the bottom of the totem pole.

Each team in the Big 12 is led by quarterbacks who are in either in contention for the Heisman Trophy or just trying to keep their team afloat.

Either way, the quarterback position is arguably the most important one on the roster, and here are the passing leaders for each team in the Big 12.

Dillon Gabriel

Dec 29, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) drops back to pass against the Florida State Seminoles in the fourth quarter during the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

School: Oklahoma

Passing yards: 1,593

Chandler Morris

Sep 23, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Chandler Morris (4) and head coach Sonny Dykes celebrate after the Frogs victory over the SMU Mustangs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

School: TCU

Passing yards: 1,419

Quinn Ewers

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) warms up ahead of the Longhorns’ game against the Kansas Jayhawks, Saturday, Sept. 30 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

School: Texas

Passing yards: 1,358

Houston’s quarterback Donovan Smith (1) embraces Texas Tech’s wide receiver J.J. Sparkman (6) after the Big 12 football game, Saturday, Sept, 30, 2023, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

School: Houston

Passing yards: 1,358

Kedon Slovis

Sep 23, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Kedon Slovis (10) throws a pass against Kansas Jayhawks defensive lineman Jereme Robinson (90) during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

School: BYU

Passing yards: 1,240

Emory Jones

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Emory Jones (5) runs with the ball during the second half of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Miami RedHawks at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Miami (Oh) won 31-24.

School: Cincinnati

Passing yards: 1,226

Rocco Becht

Iowa State Cyclones’ quarterback Rocco Becht (3) passes the ball around Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive end Nathan Latu (92) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Ames, Iowa.

School: Iowa State

Passing yards: 1,085

Will Howard

Dec 31, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) gets off a pass while pressured by Alabama defensive lineman Damon Payne Jr. (44) during the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

School: Kansas State

Passing yards: 1,072

Timmy McClain

Sep 30, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights quarterback Timmy McClain (9) throws a pass in front of Baylor Bears safety Devyn Bobby (28) during the second half at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

School: UCF

Passing yards: 872

Tyler Shough

Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough (12) hands off the ball to running back Tahj Brooks (28) against Houston during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

School: Texas Tech

Passing yards: 746

Jalon Daniels

Sep 23, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) throws a pass during the first half against the Brigham Young Cougars at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

School: Kansas

Passing yards: 705

Sawyer Robertson

Sep 16, 2023; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) passes the ball against the Long Island Sharks during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

School: Baylor

Passing yards: 647

Garrett Greene

Sep 30, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene (6) reacts after winning the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

School: West Virginia

Passing yards: 544

Alan Bowman

Sep 16, 2023; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Alan Bowman (7) warms up before an NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and South Alabama at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

School: Oklahoma State

Passing yards: 513

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire