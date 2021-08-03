Big 12 and PAC 12 meeting to discuss potential merger

Since the official announcement of the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns joining the Southeastern Conference in 2025, narratives have circulated on the remaining programs in the Big 12. Conference realignment has been a hot topic since the announcement of OU and Texas’ pending move to the SEC, and it gained traction on Tuesday.

The teams left in the Big 12 could potentially merge with the Pac-12 conference or form a scheduling alliance, according to The Athletic’s Max Olson. He confirmed that Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby and Pac-12 commissioner George Kilavkoff will have a formal meeting to discuss an agreement between the two parties in the aftermath of recent events.

Sources: Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby is meeting with Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff today to discuss the possibility of a scheduling alliance, merger or other options for their conferences to strategically work together.⁰ https://t.co/i3MFeMj9Ua — Max Olson (@max_olson) August 3, 2021

The goal is to combine resources and innovation to reach an agreement on a future relationship between both conferences. A possible merger is on the table.

After a unanimous vote, both the Sooners and Longhorns were given invitations by the SEC for conference membership. The transition leaves the Big 12 in a daze pondering what to do next.

Rather than dissolve the conference, the remaining eight teams could join forces with the Pac-12 and create another super conference.

A merger would be beneficial as opposed to a scheduling alliance. A full merger would produce a lofty TV contract and although an alliance would help with the financial situation, without the Big 12’s top programs, the conference is rather underwhelming.

Nothing has been further disclosed on the situation but the announcement is certainly intriguing and has to be comforting for Big 12 fans. Both commissioners are talking and open to negotiating a strategic plan to that would be mutually beneficial.