Big 12 opener, Backyard Brawl, Big 12-SEC matchups highlight Predictions for week 3

This week in the Big 12, there are some really intriguing matchups.

There are four in-state contests taking place, two Big 12-SEC matchups, the renewal of the Backyard Brawl, a border rivalry game, and two Big 12 squads looking to pick up their first wins of the season.

How have we done through the first two weeks of the season? Well, after a rough week one, we rallied in week two.

Week 2: 11-2

Overall: 20-7

Get ready for Saturday with this week’s Big 12 predictions.

Kansas State at Missouri Tigers - 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

In this week’s game of the week, a nice little border war is breaking out in Columbia, Missouri. Former Big 12 and Big 8 rivals Kansas State and Missouri put their undefeated records on the line in the first of two Big 12-SEC matchups.

The Tigers are only averaging 29 points per game in wins over South Dakota and Middle Tennessee State. Kansas State, on the other hand, is averaging 43.5 points per game.

The Wildcats pick up the win, knocking Missouri down a peg or two. This game has recruiting ramifications across the Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri recruiting landscapes.

Kansas State 37, Missouri 17

Baylor vs. Long Island - 11 a.m. CT on ESPN+

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor is one of two Big 12 teams without a win to their name so far in 2023. They’ll get it this week against Long Island. It may not be an offensive masterpiece, but the Bears get back to basics and pick up the win.

Baylor 33, Long Island 13

Iowa State at Ohio - 11 a.m. CT on ESPNU

Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

If the Iowa State Cyclones are going to get back on the winning side of things, it’ll have to be their defense that leads the way. Against an Ohio team that’s scoring just 19 points per game. It may be another low-scoring affair, but the Cyclones should win this one.

Iowa State 23, Ohio 6

Oklahoma at Tulsa - 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Check out our Sooners Wire Staff Predictions for this week’s contest against Tulsa.

UCF vs. Villanova - 5:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+

Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

UCF won a tough matchup on the road against Boise State last week and comes home to face a Villanova team that’s 2-0 in Football Championship Subdivision play. The Knights are only allowing 11 points per game this season. After being held to 18 by the Broncos last week, look for UCF to ride back home and put on a show.

UCF 51, Villanova 10

Cincinnati vs. Miami (OH) - 6 p.m. CT on ESPN+

Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports

Another fun in-state nonconference matchup, this time in the state of Ohio. Cincinnati has had a nice start to the season with wins over Eastern Kentucky and Pitt. The Bearcats are averaging 46 points per game and only allowing 17 points per game. The Red Hawks, however, haven’t been very good on defense, allowing 38 to the Miami Hurricanes and 28 to UMass. Give us the Bearcats to stay undefeated ahead of their first Big 12 matchup with Oklahoma next week.

Cincinnati 37, Miami (OH) 24

Oklahoma State vs. South Alabama - 6 p.m. CT on ESPN+

Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Oklahoma State has won each of their first three games of the season each year dating back to 2017. That streak’s unlikely to end this week against a South Alabama team that’s allowing nearly as many points per game as they’ve scored. The Cowboys quarterback situation isn’t great, but they’re figuring it out with a strong running game and good defense.

Oklahoma State 26, South Alabama 13

Texas Tech vs. Tarleton State - 6 p.m. CT on ESPN+

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Tech is looking for their first win of the season and that’ll come against Tarleton State this week. The Red Raiders get to do so in front of a primetime crowd in Lubbock.

Texas Tech 45, Tarleton State 17

BYU at Arkansas - 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2

Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images

For the second of this week’s Big 12 vs. SEC contests, BYU travels to Fayetteville to face Arkansas. This one comes down to how well BYU contains Razorbacks quarterback K.J. Jefferson. BYU keeps it close on the road.

Arkansas 27, BYU 24

West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh - 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

74 miles separate Pittsburgh and West Virginia Universities. The renewal of the Backyard Brawl plays the second part of its home-and-home, this time in Morgantown. The two have faced each other 105 times in their history with Pitt holding a 60-42-3 edge in the rivalry.

ABC was wise to put this one at night as Milan Puskar Stadium will be buzzing for the renewed rivalry. So much of it will come down to how well Garrett Greene throws the ball.

Pitt’s allowing just 17 points per game this season. If the Mountaineers have a chance, they’ll need their defense to slow down a Panthers offense averaging 33 points per game.

West Virginia 23, Pitt 20

Texas vs. Wyoming - 7 p.m. CT on the Longhorn Network

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Texas is coming off their biggest win of the last decade. Wyoming already upset Texas Tech earlier this year. Can they pull off another big win? It’s unlikely the Horns will suffer a letdown and lose, but seeing a slow start wouldn’t be surprising.

Texas 45, Wyoming 20

TCU at Houston - 7 p.m. CT on Fox

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The first Big 12 game of the season features two teams left out of the original formation of the Big 12. TCU’s averaging 41 points per game through two games, and Houston struggled to stop Rice a week ago. This one will be a shootout, but we’re going with the Frogs.

TCU 48, Houston 40

Kansas at Nevada - 9:30 p.m. CT on CBSSN

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Jalon Daniels and the Kansas Jayhawks looked good a week ago against Illinois and there’s no reason to believe Nevada’s No. 130 ranked scoring defense is going to slow them down.

Kansas 56, Nevada 13

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire