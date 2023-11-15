Big 12 makes statement to explain football tiebreaker procedure. Here's what it means.

The Big 12 Conference office issued a statement regarding the football tiebreaker rule that has been the source of debate since Saturday night.

The league office shared a statement with The Oklahoman and media outlets following a previously scheduled meeting with Big 12 athletic directors on Wednesday.

“Regarding Step 1 of Multiple-Team Ties in Conference Tiebreaker Procedure: in the event of a multiple-team tie, head-to-head wins takes precedence. If all the tied teams are not common opponents, the tied team that defeated each of the other tied teams earns the Championship berth,” the statement said.

“There have been no changes to any rules regarding Big 12 Football tiebreaker procedures, which were agreed upon prior to the season and went into effect August of 2023.”

More: Mussatto's Minutes: Want Big 12 football chaos? Cheer for Iowa State to upset Texas

The Big 12 Championship Trophy on display during Big 12 Media Days.

What were the Big 12 football tiebreakers?

The language addresses the step in the Big 12 football tiebreaker determining which two teams would play for the league championship in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 2. The tiebreaker previously read: “Head-to-head (best cumulative win percentage in games among the tied teams). If not, every tied team has played each other, go to step 2.”

That paragraph, along with others in the tiebreaker procedures found on the conference website, generated confusion and debate over the past few days as it became clear that a three-way tie for second place in the league standings between Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Kansas State was quite possible.

The initial wording appeared to suggest OSU’s head-to-head wins over OU and Kansas State would be ignored since OU and K-State will not play each other this season.

However, the statement released Wednesday clearly puts those head-to-head wins above any other consideration for the tiebreakers.

With two weeks to play, Texas holds a one-game lead on the rest of the conference, with OSU, OU, Kansas State and Iowa State tied for second with 5-2 conference records.

More: 'Just a baller': Drake Stoops continues to make his own name for OU football

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Big 12 makes statement to explain football tiebreaker procedure