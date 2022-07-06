Big 12 Looking To Add Up To Six Pac-12 Teams

Mountain West might not be raided

There are a lot of reports and rumors about college football realignment. One of the latest reports is how the Big 12 is attempting to land up to six Pac-12 schools in Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Utah, Washington, and Oregon.

However, there are other reports saying that the Pac-12 is “tethered together.”

High-level Utah source tells @sltrib that a report over the weekend of Utah, CU, UA, ASU meeting w/Big 12 today is "blatantly false" Furthermore, Utah remains in strong alignment with Pac-12 leadership, league insitutions. "Tethered together" used to describe the suitauton — Josh Newman (@Joshua_Newman) July 5, 2022

There could be some word play with “meeting” such as when a head coach says they never spoke with school X but their agent did. Perhaps it was over the phone or some met and some didn’t.

Regardless, this is a msess and could result in a dozen options at the moment with what happens to the Big 12 and the Pac-12.

All of these reports are surrounding these larger leagues and it is seeming more and more likely that the Mountain West and other smaller ones are not even in the conversation about realignment.

This makes sense as these other schools in the Pac-12 et al, are trying to save themselves. Once or if there are teams left behind is when the Mountain West could go in and grab some of these schools.

In this case, there would be Stanford, Cal, Washington State, and Oregon State left as options for the Mountain West to make a move and see what schools want a lifeline and join the conference.

That would give the Mountain West a 16-team conference that would make it the best among whatever we are referring to as a power conference.

