A Big 12 look at the post-national championship US LBM Coaches Poll

Jack Carlough
·2 min read

The final US LBM Coaches Poll of the 2023 college football season was released Tuesday and five 2024 Big 12 teams were ranked in the top 25.

Leading the way was No. 11 Arizona, which improved three spots after beating new-No. 15 Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl. The Wildcats, along with Colorado, Arizona State and Utah, will be leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12 ahead of next season.

Behind Arizona was No. 15 Oklahoma State, No. 19 Kansas State, No. 23 Kansas and No. 25 West Virginia. After beating North Carolina State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, Kansas State made the biggest leap out of any ranked team, jumping nine spots to No. 19.

Colorado will face each of those five ranked Big 12 teams next season except for West Virginia.

Looking back at Colorado’s first campaign under head coach Deion Sanders, the Buffs were ranked as high as No. 19 but never re-entered the top 25 after falling to Oregon in Week 4.

Below is a complete look at the post-College Football Playoff National Championship US LBM Coaches Poll:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Michigan

15-0

1575 (63)

2

Washington

14-1

1,507

3

Georgia

13-1

1,389

+3

4

Texas

12-2

1,382

5

Alabama

12-2

1,356

-1

6

Florida State

12-2

1,218

-3

7

Oregon

13-1

1,213

+1

8

Missouri

12-2

1,143

+1

9

Ole Miss

11-2

1,082

+2

10

Ohio State

11-2

952

-3

11

Arizona

10-3

932

+3

12

LSU

10-3

890

+1

13

Penn State

10-3

811

-3

14

Notre Dame

10-3

772

+2

15

Oklahoma

10-3

691

-3

16

Oklahoma State

9-4

575

+5

17

Tennessee

10-4

529

+6

18

Louisville

9-4

460

-3

19

Kansas State

10-4

386

+9

20

Clemson

9-4

334

+6

21

North Carolina State

9-4

271

-3

22

Iowa

10-4

249

-5

23

Kansas

9-4

158

+7

24

SMU

11-3

119

-5

25

West Virginia

9-4

117

+6

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Liberty; No. 22 Oregon State; No. 24 Tulane; No. 25 James Madison;

Others Receiving Votes

Liberty 98; Oregon State 90; Tulane 34; James Madison 24; Memphis 23; Troy 17; North Carolina 17; USC 9; Air Force 7; UTSA 5; Northwestern 3; Fresno State 3; Boise State 3; Wyoming 1; UNLV 1; Duke 1;

