A Big 12 look at the post-national championship US LBM Coaches Poll

The final US LBM Coaches Poll of the 2023 college football season was released Tuesday and five 2024 Big 12 teams were ranked in the top 25.

Leading the way was No. 11 Arizona, which improved three spots after beating new-No. 15 Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl. The Wildcats, along with Colorado, Arizona State and Utah, will be leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12 ahead of next season.

Behind Arizona was No. 15 Oklahoma State, No. 19 Kansas State, No. 23 Kansas and No. 25 West Virginia. After beating North Carolina State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, Kansas State made the biggest leap out of any ranked team, jumping nine spots to No. 19.

Colorado will face each of those five ranked Big 12 teams next season except for West Virginia.

Looking back at Colorado’s first campaign under head coach Deion Sanders, the Buffs were ranked as high as No. 19 but never re-entered the top 25 after falling to Oregon in Week 4.

Below is a complete look at the post-College Football Playoff National Championship US LBM Coaches Poll:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Michigan 15-0 1575 (63) – 2 Washington 14-1 1,507 – 3 Georgia 13-1 1,389 +3 4 Texas 12-2 1,382 – 5 Alabama 12-2 1,356 -1 6 Florida State 12-2 1,218 -3 7 Oregon 13-1 1,213 +1 8 Missouri 12-2 1,143 +1 9 Ole Miss 11-2 1,082 +2 10 Ohio State 11-2 952 -3 11 Arizona 10-3 932 +3 12 LSU 10-3 890 +1 13 Penn State 10-3 811 -3 14 Notre Dame 10-3 772 +2 15 Oklahoma 10-3 691 -3 16 Oklahoma State 9-4 575 +5 17 Tennessee 10-4 529 +6 18 Louisville 9-4 460 -3 19 Kansas State 10-4 386 +9 20 Clemson 9-4 334 +6 21 North Carolina State 9-4 271 -3 22 Iowa 10-4 249 -5 23 Kansas 9-4 158 +7 24 SMU 11-3 119 -5 25 West Virginia 9-4 117 +6

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Liberty; No. 22 Oregon State; No. 24 Tulane; No. 25 James Madison;

Others Receiving Votes

Liberty 98; Oregon State 90; Tulane 34; James Madison 24; Memphis 23; Troy 17; North Carolina 17; USC 9; Air Force 7; UTSA 5; Northwestern 3; Fresno State 3; Boise State 3; Wyoming 1; UNLV 1; Duke 1;

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire