A Big 12 look at the post-national championship US LBM Coaches Poll
The final US LBM Coaches Poll of the 2023 college football season was released Tuesday and five 2024 Big 12 teams were ranked in the top 25.
Leading the way was No. 11 Arizona, which improved three spots after beating new-No. 15 Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl. The Wildcats, along with Colorado, Arizona State and Utah, will be leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12 ahead of next season.
Behind Arizona was No. 15 Oklahoma State, No. 19 Kansas State, No. 23 Kansas and No. 25 West Virginia. After beating North Carolina State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, Kansas State made the biggest leap out of any ranked team, jumping nine spots to No. 19.
Colorado will face each of those five ranked Big 12 teams next season except for West Virginia.
Looking back at Colorado’s first campaign under head coach Deion Sanders, the Buffs were ranked as high as No. 19 but never re-entered the top 25 after falling to Oregon in Week 4.
Below is a complete look at the post-College Football Playoff National Championship US LBM Coaches Poll:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
15-0
1575 (63)
–
2
Washington
14-1
1,507
–
3
13-1
1,389
+3
4
12-2
1,382
–
5
12-2
1,356
-1
6
Florida State
12-2
1,218
-3
7
13-1
1,213
+1
8
Missouri
12-2
1,143
+1
9
Ole Miss
11-2
1,082
+2
10
11-2
952
-3
11
Arizona
10-3
932
+3
12
10-3
890
+1
13
10-3
811
-3
14
10-3
772
+2
15
10-3
691
-3
16
Oklahoma State
9-4
575
+5
17
10-4
529
+6
18
Louisville
9-4
460
-3
19
Kansas State
10-4
386
+9
20
9-4
334
+6
21
North Carolina State
9-4
271
-3
22
10-4
249
-5
23
Kansas
9-4
158
+7
24
SMU
11-3
119
-5
25
West Virginia
9-4
117
+6
Schools Dropped Out
No. 20 Liberty; No. 22 Oregon State; No. 24 Tulane; No. 25 James Madison;
Others Receiving Votes
Liberty 98; Oregon State 90; Tulane 34; James Madison 24; Memphis 23; Troy 17; North Carolina 17; USC 9; Air Force 7; UTSA 5; Northwestern 3; Fresno State 3; Boise State 3; Wyoming 1; UNLV 1; Duke 1;
