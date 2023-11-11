Big 12 live football updates: Cincinnati Bearcats at Houston

Cincinnati Bearcats running back Ryan Montgomery (22) carries the ball in the second quarter during the American Athletic Conference championship football game against the Houston Cougars, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Nippert Stadium. Montgomery is one of five Bearcats on the current roster that played in the AAC title game nearly four years ago.

HOUSTON, Texas – Out of bowl contention and still in search of their first Big 12 victory, University of Cincinnati Bearcats football plays in Houston's TDECU Stadium for the first time in four years.

The Bearcats and Desmond Ridder beat the Cougars 38-23 Oct. 12, 2019 with a four-interception game. UC has won three straight in the series including the 2021 AAC championship game at Nippert Stadium, 35-20.

Among the current Bearcats that played that day are running back Ryan Montgomery, punter Mason Fletcher, defensive back Deshawn Pace and defensive linemen Jowon Briggs and Malik Vann.

Houston has a pair of Big 12 wins

Dana Holgorsen's Cougars are 4-5 (2-4 Big 12). They defeated West Virginia on a last-second hurl to the end zone by 6-5, 241-pound quarterback Donovan Smith, 41-39. Last week, Smith led them to an overtime victory at Baylor by matching the Bears' overtime touchdown and then running in the two-point conversion to take the win.

Tough morning for Cougar football family

Former Houston football players D.J. Hayden, Zach McMillan and Ralph Oragwu were killed in a collision early Saturday morning in downtown Houston. Hayden was a former first-round pick of the Raiders in 2013.

