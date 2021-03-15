The Big 12 landed seven teams in March Madness. We predict how far each team will go.

Drew Davison
·3 min read
1 / 3

The Big 12 landed seven teams in March Madness. We predict how far each team will go.

As expected, the Big 12 has 70% of the league dancing this year.

The March Madness brackets were revealed on Selection Sunday with Baylor leading the Big 12 corps by being named a 1-seed in the South Region. The league also has three 3-seeds in West Virginia (Midwest), Kansas (West) and Texas (East); a 4-seed in Oklahoma State (Midwest); a 6-seed in Texas Tech (South); and an 8-seed in Oklahoma (West).

The regions don’t carry much geographic weight this year with every game being played in or near Indianapolis due to COVID-19 protocols. Either way, sports fans should be ready for the return of March Madness after last year’s tournament was canceled due to the pandemic.

Here’s how we project the Big 12 to fare during March Madness, including one team reaching the Final Four:

Baylor

Seed: 1 (South)

Run to the … Final Four

Projected road: Hartford (W, Round 1), Wisconsin (W, Round 2), Purdue (W, Sweet 16), Ohio State (W, Elite Eight), Houston (L, Final Four)

Comment: The last time Baylor won a regular-season conference championship until this year? 1950. That’s the same year of the Bears’ last trip to the Final Four. Scott Drew finally gets over the Elite Eight hump.

West Virginia

Seed: 3 (Midwest)

Run to the … Sweet 16

Projected road: Morehead State (W, Round 1), Syracuse (W, Round 2), Houston (L, Sweet 16)

Comment: West Virginia enters the tournament having lost three of its final four games, but it regroups to get through the first weekend. However, a matchup against Quentin Grimes and Houston in the Sweet 16 won’t end favorably.

Kansas

Seed: 3 (West)

Run to the … Round of 32

Projected road: Eastern Washington (W, Round 1), USC (L, Round 2)

Comment: Kansas coach Bill Self expects to have a healthy roster for the tournament after pulling out of the Big 12 tournament last week due to COVID-19 issues. But a potential second-round matchup against USC spells trouble. The Trojans are underseeded behind star 7-footer Evan Mobley, who will be one of the first players taken in the NBA Draft.

Texas

Seed: 3 (East)

Run to the … Elite Eight

Projected road: Abilene Christian (W, Round 1), BYU (W, Round 2), Alabama (W, Sweet 16), Florida State (L, Elite Eight).

Comment: The Longhorns won their first Big 12 tournament title and will carry that momentum on a deep tournament run. This region seems to be the most up for grabs and Florida State gets hot at the right time behind standout freshman Scottie Barnes.

Oklahoma State

Seed: 4 (Midwest)

Run to the … Sweet 16

Projected road: Liberty (W, Round 1), Tennessee (W, Round 2), Illinois (L, Sweet 16)

Comment: The Cowboys are among the teams underseeded as they were thought to be a potential 2-seed. Oklahoma State standout freshman Cade Cunningham is playing well going into the Big Dance, but they run into one of the country’s hottest teams, Illinois, in the Sweet 16.

Texas Tech

Seed: 6 (South)

Run to the … Round of 32

Projected road: Utah State (W, Round 1), Arkansas (L, Round 2)

Comment: Texas Tech was the Big 12’s best defensive team and has the potential to go on a run in this tournament. But the Red Raiders are also a streaky team and run into a Razorbacks team that has won nine of their final 10 games in the Round of 32.

Oklahoma

Seed: 8 (West)

Run to the … Round of 32

Projected road: Missouri (W, Round 1), Gonzaga (L, Round 2)

Comment: OU is another team that could have arguably landed a better seed but didn’t. Instead, the Sooners ended up in Gonzaga’s region. It’s hard to picture a scenario where OU knocks off the ‘Zags even if Austin Reaves and Brady Manek are playing well that day.

Final Four picks

West: Gonzaga

South: Baylor

Midwest: Houston

East: Florida State

Semifinals: Gonzaga over Florida State; Houston over Baylor

Championship: Gonzaga over Houston

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’ Reminds Us That “Every Single Republican” Opposed Biden’s Stimulus Bill

    As Last Week Tonight enters its first birthday of coming from the white void, host John Oliver started Sunday’s episode with the much-talked-about interview between Oprah Winfrey and Megan Markle and “her unemployed husband” as they addressed the instances of racism in the royal family. Of course, Fox News and people like Piers Morgan did not […]

  • Gregg Popovich does not care about Ben Simmons’ jumper, already elite

    There is no doubt that 76ers star guard Ben Simmons is one of the elite players in the league. He does so many things on the floor that helps the Sixers win games whether it be on the offensive end of the floor creating open looks for his teammates or on defense locking up the opposition’s best scorer. However, there is one Achilles heel that is his jump shot. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich does not care about Simmons’ jump shot adding that he is already an elite player. It would enhance his game, obviously, that can’t be argued with.

  • UK hospitality reopening plans face legal challenge

    Indoor hospitality is not scheduled to fully reopen until at least 17 May.

  • Marshall basketball lands Georgia forward Wyatt Fricks

    Soon after extending an offer to Georgia forward Wyatt Fricks, Marshall basketball has landed a verbal commitment from the intriguing hardwood talent.Fricks on Sunday announced his pledge to head coach Dan D'Antoni and the Thunder Herd hoops program.

  • Where Michigan basketball, Michigan State stand as Selection Sunday begins

    Both Michigan and Michigan State are likely to make the NCAA's field of 68 men's basketball teams. But where will the teams fall?

  • Down 15, No. 6 Alabama rallies past Tennessee in SEC semis

    Bad as Alabama looked while trailing by 15 points, Herbert Jones still believed the Crimson Tide could shift momentum by stringing baskets and stops together. Jones scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half and No. 6 Alabama rallied from a big deficit in the final 17 minutes to beat Tennessee 73-68 Saturday in the SEC Tournament semifinals. Jahvon Quinerly added 19 points, including two free throws with 15.5 seconds left, to help the Crimson Tide hang on.

  • Pelosi pledges swift work on major infrastructure package

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday pledged swift work by Congress on a job and infrastructure package that will be “fiscally sound,” but said she isn't sure whether the next major item on President Joe Biden’s agenda will attract Republican backing. During the presidential campaign, Biden laid the groundwork by proposing $2 trillion in “accelerated” investments to shift to cleaner energy, build half a million charging stations for electric vehicles, support public transit and repair roads and bridges.

  • Joey Logano: Second place ‘hurts’ at Phoenix Raceway

    Joey Logano finished second at Phoenix Raceway and says it hurts not to win in the desert.

  • Nebraska spring preview: Quarterback

    We kick off our spring football previews with an in-depth look at Nebraska's quarterback position.

  • CJ's Scoring Recap: Louisiana Tech 2, Arkansas 0 (Game 3)

    Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30 NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS Arkansas is looking to remain unbeaten and complete a sweep of Louisiana Tech on Sunday. SEC Media HawgBeat's coverage of the Diamond Hogs' Road to Omaha is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers, which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.

  • Even with Livers injured, Michigan earns No. 1 seed in East

    The Wolverines enter the East Regional as the No. 1 seed but will be without Isaiah Livers, their second-leading scorer.

  • JoAnna Garcia Swisher says she wants her daughters to see her 'prioritizing self-care'

    The "Sweet Magnolias" star talks wellness, parenting and raising awareness about allergies with husband Nick.

  • Watch Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Perform "WAP" at 2021 Grammys

    "WAP," as revealed back in October, was not submitted for consideration at this year's Grammy Awards. Still, Cardi and Megan hit the stage together on Sunday.

  • Report: Texans trade for Patriots OT Marcus Cannon, swap draft picks

    The Houston Texans and New England Patriots have agreed to a trade that nets the Texans OT Marcus Cannon at the price of swapping draft picks.

  • No. 13 Texas beats No. 12 Oklahoma St for first Big 12 title

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Texas finally won the Big 12 Tournament championship. Don't try telling the Longhorns they didn't earn it. After getting a free pass through the semifinals when Kansas withdrew due to a positive COVID-19 test, and avoiding mighty Baylor once they reached the title game, embattled coach Shaka Smart's bunch took advantage of the situation Saturday night with 91-86 victory over No. 12 Oklahoma State.

  • The biggest case since OJ: how to watch the trial of George Floyd cop Derek Chauvin

    Last May, the death of 46-year-old George Floyd sparked shock, protests and a vociferous international movement that even a pandemic couldn’t dampen. Many have already drawn their own conclusions on the culpability of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer who placed his knee on Floyd’s neck. But he is yet to have his day in court. Jury selection began on Tuesday in the case against Chauvin, who is being tried separately to the three other officers with him during the arrest. Facing charges of second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter at the Hennepin County Government Centre in Minneapolis, Chauvin and his legal team are set to argue that Floyd did not die because of Chauvin’s policing, but as a result of an overdose of the powerful opioid fentanyl and an underlying heart condition; that it wasn’t the knee on his neck that killed him. And British viewers will be able to judge the merits of this case, and every other claim and counterclaim, for themselves, thanks to US channel Court TV, which has secured exclusive rights to film inside the socially distanced courtroom. The channel, which operated in America between 1991 and 2008, before relaunching in 2019, arrived in the UK last September on Sky, Freeview and Freesat, and is hoping for a boost to its viewing figures as the first big trial on its British channel begins.

  • March Madness: Instant bracket reaction

    Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel & SI’s Pat Forde taped a late, beer-fueled edition of the Yahoo Sports College Podcast for your listening pleasure. The guys go through each region and break down the favorites and the bracket busters before they pick their Final Four teams. Make sure to play this year’s Yahoo Fantasy 50-K Tourney Pick’em contest for your chance to win cold hard cash as well. The bracket with the highest score will win the Grand Prize of ten thousand dollars and a Las Vegas getaway. It is free to enter and over ten thousand people will win cash prizes. Sign up now at tourney.yahoo.com.

  • Patriots trade OT Marcus Cannon to Texans in draft pick swap

    The Patriots and Houston Texans completed a trade involving Marcus Cannon on Sunday.

  • 3 observations after Sixers dominate Spurs in front of home fans

    Ben Simmons returned and the Sixers crushed the Spurs on Sunday night, 134-99, their first win in front of home fans in over a year. By Noah Levick

  • Lawmakers present two opposing bills to resolve Puerto Rico's territorial status

    House lawmakers have introduced two opposing bills that address the future of Puerto Rico's territorial status. CBS News correspondent Lilia Luciano joined CBSN to discuss the differences between the bills and how they reflect the nuances of Puerto Rican politics.