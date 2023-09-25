Big 12 kickoff times announced including Texas vs. Oklahoma Cotton Bowl

Big 12 kickoff times for the weekend of October 7 have been announced, including the time for the annual Texas vs. Oklahoma matchup in Dallas.

Texas' Bevo in the endzone before action against Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, October 8, 2011.

The Cotton Bowl, which was renamed the Red River Shootout, will be held at 11 a.m. CT. Other Big 12 matchups include K-State at Oklahoma State at 6:30 p.m. UCF at Kansas at 3 p.m. TCU, at Iowa State at 7 p.m. and Texas Tech at Baylor at 7 p.m. as well.

Last year, Texas blanked Oklahoma 49-0 in one of the most dominant performances in the history of the rivalry. It was UT's most lopsided victory in this 118-year series, bypassing 33-point triumphs in 1941 and 2005. The Longhorns hadn't shut out the Sooners since 1965.

As of now, both teams started their farewell tour to the Big 12. Oklahoma is 4-0, coming off of a 20-6 win over Cincinnati, while Texas is coming off of a 38-6 thrashing of Baylor.

