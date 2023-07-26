Big 12 headlines the Top 20 games of Week 2

Week 2 is perhaps the most exciting week of the college football season. The week traditionally brings some of the best nonconference games of the year. This year the Big 12 boasts some of the best games.

College football analytics expert Kelley Ford has put out the Top 20 games of the week. The Big 12 conference will participate in ten of those 20 games. The league’s barnburner of a slate includes Ford’s three best games. Texas and Alabama check in at No. 1 with Oregon at Texas Tech and Utah at Baylor not far behind.

It’s a huge week for the conference in setting its 2023 perception for bowl season. A strong week could secure a playoff spot for the league’s top team.

Here’s a look at Ford’s 20 best games of the second week of the season.

Appalachian State at North Carolina

The Mack Brown bowl kicks off the list at No. 20. Before becoming a premier head coach in college football, Brown began building his career at Appalachian State. Since his departure, App State has become one of the better non-Power Five schools in college football.

Vanderbilt at Wake Forest

It’s unlikely many will tune in to this game, but the battle of private universities will have big implications for both teams. Wake Forest might need a win to secure a solid bowl game, while Vanderbilt will be vying for bowl eligibility.

Purdue at Virginia Tech

Former Texas quarterback Hudson Card leads the Purdue Boilermakers into one of the better road environments in college football. This could be one of the more underrated games of the week.

UCLA at San Diego State

San Diego State has seen Pac-12 hype over the last few months. It faces off with a UCLA team departing the conference for the Big Ten. It’s a big game for both squads.

Arizona at Mississippi State

If you’re looking for a hard fought battle, Mississippi State and Arizona is a game worth considering. This is potentially a playoff game for both teams’ hopes for a bowl game this season.

Troy at Kansas State

Kansas State is not immune to an early loss to a lesser opponent. Last season, the Wildcats fell to the Tulane Green Wave. A couple seasons earlier, K-State lost to Arkansas State at home.

Oklahoma State at Arizona State

Neither of the above teams are in a great spot for the 2023 season. This game could determine which team will have a forgettable year.

SMU at Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Sooners will host perhaps the most talented running back room in the nation with Miami transfer Jaylan Knighton, Texas A&M transfer LJ Johnson and Camar Wheaton. Add in several other portal additions for the Mustangs and we could have an early battle worth watching.

Illinois at Kansas

Not long ago, we would consider this a near-automatic win for the Illini. Now, we have a potential instant classic in the making. It will be a crucial game for both teams.

Cincinnati at Pitt

The River City Rivalry renews for two teams in close proximity. We haven’t heard much about Pitt as a potential addition to the Big 12, but perhaps the ACC program deserves consideration given its rivalries with Cincinnati and West Virginia.

Wisconsin at Washington State

It’s a big year ahead for Wisconsin in Luke Fickell’s first season as head coach. He faces an underrated road battle against the Washington State Cougars.

Auburn at California

Cal might no longer be a pushover after several years of mediocre football. The Bears will face an Auburn Tigers team that knows it needs to get its wins in early.

UCF at Boise State

Two of the best non-Power Five schools of the past two decades match up in a colossal clash. UCF’s dominance earned it a spot in the Big 12. Now it will look to prove it belongs in the higher levels of the sport.

Iowa at Iowa State

After defeating Iowa last season, it seems like this is Iowa State’s game to lose. The Hawkeyes’ woeful offense might not see much improvement in 2023. I would favor the Cyclones to win this game.

Ole Miss at Tulane

Several things have to go right for Tulane to do what Cincinnati did in 2021 and make the College Football Playoff. Defeating a good SEC foe would go a long way toward validating its presence in the playoff discussion.

Notre Dame at NC State

As good as NC State has been in recent seasons one would expect Notre Dame to win a close matchup like it often does against ACC opponents. Playing on the road could make like difficult on the Irish.

Texas A&M at Miami

Believe it or not, the Texas A&M Aggies are set to be one of the better teams in the SEC West this season. Quarterback Conner Weigman and receiver Evan Stewart lead what could be a much improved offense. The Aggies should coast to a win on their way to an eight-or-more win season.

Utah at Baylor

If Cam Rising is out for Utah with injury, this is a must win for Baylor at home. The opportunity is simply too great to swing and miss. The Bears could greatly aid the reputation of the Big 12 conference.

Oregon at Texas Tech

Texas Tech signal caller Tyler Shough plays host to his former team in Week 2. If the Red Raiders are what head coach Joey McGuire says they are, Tech needs to find a way to win this game.

Texas at Alabama

The headliner of Week 2 is no surprise. Texas faces Alabama in Tuscaloosa seeking revenge for its last two matchups with the Tide. It’s unclear if ‘Bama has what it takes to slow Texas receivers or score on the Longhorns defense without Bryce Young at quarterback. The game will reveal where Alabama stands this late into head coach Nick Saban’s tenure in Tuscaloosa.

