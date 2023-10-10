Big 12 and Gonzaga resume negotiations; Zags could join conference in 2024

Realignment isn’t over. The wheel is still spinning. We know that the Pac-2 — Oregon State and Washington State — are trying to find the right conference arrangement and sift through a lot of legal matters connected to the splintering of the Pac-12. Lawyers and administrators are heavily involved in figuring out how Oregon State and Washington State can potentially recoup Pac-12 revenues in a reconfigured conference with Mountain West schools. While all of that gets sorted out, however, another Pacific Northwest school might be making a move toward another Power Five conference.

Seth Davis of The Messenger reported Monday that the Big 12 and Gonzaga have resumed negotiations about potentially bringing the Zags into the conference. Gonzaga might enter the Big 12 as early as next year. This has people talking.

Let’s see what the reaction is in the college sports world:

THE REPORT

EXCLUSIVE: Multiple sources told @TheMessenger that the Big 12 and Gonzaga have resumed negotiations about the possibility of Gonzaga joining the league, possibly as early as next year. My story: https://t.co/BRAj8ZesIQ pic.twitter.com/QEuNRQbORu — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) October 9, 2023

WHY NOT?

Man, just go ahead and add Oregon State and Wazzu while you're out there. https://t.co/xSAryWC4Ar — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) October 9, 2023

YORMARK LOVES HOOPS

I don’t get it https://t.co/qnZ6QEwcHj — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) October 9, 2023

THE BIG 12 VISION

Brett Yormark has told me and others that he wants to double down on basketball, which he views as an undervalued asset. The league is already the nation’s best. Adding Gonzaga would make perfect sense from that standpoint. https://t.co/f1zNSkowuK — Eric Prisbell (@EricPrisbell) October 9, 2023

MORE DOLLARS

I think there is a way for the Big 12 to be in a position to carve out an additional sliver of media rights for men’s and women’s basketball because of the quality of the league especially if it adds Gonzaga (and UConn) you could also sub license some football to a steamer too https://t.co/6Do7AUJKRj — Alex Del Barrio (@alexdelbarrio) October 9, 2023

GONZAGA'S VIEW

1) The Zags achieve all their goals while playing in a league where the travel budget is much smaller. 2) Why not the Big East, which has similar institutions, prioritizes hoops and has a solid relationship with Fox? https://t.co/IAuZtRXXyC — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) October 9, 2023

OTHER SCHOOLS ARE WATCHING

I don't think BYU or Utah will ever see a Big 12 championship in their basketball arenas if this happens. There is no disrespect to both of those programs, but talk about a murders row of top-tier teams in that conference. https://t.co/5NTPKfCRiT — Braden “Brady” Clark (@BradenTClark) October 9, 2023

COLORADO PERSPECTIVE

Buffs gonna a 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament with a 15-13 record the way things are taking shape in the Big 12 https://t.co/IV0hWalrjL — Ralphie Report (@RalphieReport) October 9, 2023

BIG 12 BONANZA

I love this. For everyone (myself included) who criticized Gonzaga’s weak schedule each year, throw them in the top hoops conference in the country and let’s go. https://t.co/sETVbWuWKL — Tommy Castor (@TweetsFromTommy) October 9, 2023

BIG ASPIRATIONS

At least the Big 12 isn't trying to pretend they aren't a G5 conference anymore https://t.co/flezZTEmTH — Big Ten information. College football fan (@Genetics56) October 9, 2023

GOOD INSANITY

This is insane but I love this from ⁦@Big12Conference & ⁦@ZagMBB⁩. Who says no? https://t.co/0wCzvDfEBX — Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) October 9, 2023

PAC-2 REMAINS IN LIMBO

REALIGNMENT: @CollegeBaseCNT is hearing lots of rumblings about the Big 12 adding Gonzaga sometime in the next few weeks. Makes a lot of sense for Big 12 basketball but Oregon State and Washington State and their great fanbases continue to be undervalued and overlooked. — Noah Darling (@noahdarling_) October 9, 2023

BEST BASKETBALL BRAND

LET’S DO THIS!!! ADD GONZAGA (and Creighton) TO THE BIG 12, YOU COWARDS!!! https://t.co/lj7TubLhe2 pic.twitter.com/jHuwtXRdHL — Jon Grove (@jongrove02) October 9, 2023

THE POTENTIAL

Gonzaga joining the Big 12 pic.twitter.com/jA5zo03wNp — Cole Adams (@coleadamss) October 9, 2023

BIG 12 FANS ARE CLEAR

BRING GONZAGA TO THE BIG 12! GONZAGA TO THE BIG 12! GONZAGA TO THE BIG 12! GONZAGA TO THE BIG 12! GONZAGA TO THE BIG 12! GONZAGA TO THE BIG 12! GONZAGA TO THE BIG 12! GONZAGA TO THE BIG 12! GONZAGA TO THE BIG 12! GONZAGA TO THE BIG 12! GONZAGA TO THE BIG 12! — locked on big 12, trusting the climb (@LOBig12) October 9, 2023

REALITY

Sounds like Gonzaga to the Big 12 is heating up. I’ve seen people question this based on the school being different than Big 12 schools. But conference realignment at the highest levels isn’t about that. It’s about the strength of a team’s brand. Gonzaga 🏀 is a brand name. https://t.co/7axrGqV2Zk — Mit Winter (@WinterSportsLaw) October 9, 2023

GETTING CLOSER

There has been renewed interest from @Big12Conference to add @ZagMBB as bkb only member CBS Sports has confirmed. Gonzaga was valued at $15 million per year over the summer — less than half of B12 payout beginning in '24. Per sources, it could be now just a matter of negotation. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) October 9, 2023

PLOT TWIST

Over the last few years I’ve been an outspoken supporter of Gonzaga leaving the WCC. You can probably find a dozen podcast episodes featuring my opinion. At this point — unless the Big 12 meets GU’s financial and infrastructure needs — I support staying in the WCC.#ZagUp 🐶⬆️ — Josh (@TheZagaholic) October 9, 2023

