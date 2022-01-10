Big 12 Football: WVU hires Graham Harrell as offensive coordinator

Former USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell is headed across the country to take the same position at West Virginia. A huge slash hire for Neal Brown and the Mountaineers program.

Harrell stems from the Mike Leach coaching tree. He was an accomplished quarterback at Texas Tech under Leach during his playing career and later served as his wide receivers coach at Washington State. Harrell has had successful stints as offensive coordinator at North Texas and USC since then.

Expect Harrell to bring a new look to West Virginia’s offense that finished No. 9 in the Big 12. An up-tempo passing attack with RPO concepts is a staple of a Harrell run offense.

West Virginia hopes Harrell can help take the program a step forward and become contenders in the Big 12 conference year in and year out.

