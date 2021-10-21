Big 12 Football: Where each team ranks in total offense through Week 7

The Big 12 conference is known for electrifying offenses.

While it is no surprise that Oklahoma is once again leading the pack, Baylor has surprisingly emerged as a legitimate Big 12 title contender this season.

The Bears still have to face Texas, TCU, Oklahoma, Kansas State and Texas Tech. That’s certainly not an easy stretch to close out the regular season, but they do deploy one of the top offenses in the conference up to this point.

With Texas on a bye this week, Longhorns Wire took a look at the Big 12 leaders in total offense through the first seven games. The order of the rankings are determined by yards per game, but we’ve also included the total yards, pass yards, and rush yards numbers.

It’s quite surprising to see Kansas State and Oklahoma State in the bottom half of total offense. The Wildcats were considered a dark horse to compete for the Big 12 title this offseason, and the Cowboys have managed to put together an undefeated record although they have one of the lowest yards per game marks.

Texas and Baylor are the only two Big 12 teams that have more rushing yards than passing yards through the first seven games.

Take a look at how each team stacks up in total offense below.

Kansas

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Yards per game: 321.0

Total yards: 1926

Pass yards: 1036

Rush yards: 890

Games played: 6

Kansas State

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Yards per game: 357.3

Total yards: 2144

Pass yards: 1169

Rush yards: 975

Games played: 6

West Virginia

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Yards per game: 378.7

Total yards: 2272

Pass yards: 1595

Rush yards: 677

Games played: 6

Oklahoma State

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Yards per game: 379.7

Total yards: 2278

Pass yards: 1266

Rush yards: 1012

Games played: 6

Iowa State

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Yards per game: 438.0

Total yards: 2628

Pass yards: 1505

Rush yards: 1123

Games played: 6

Texas Tech

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Yards per game: 455.1

Total yards: 3186

Pass yards: 2008

Rush yards: 1178

Games played: 7

Texas

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Yards per game: 456.7

Total yards: 3197

Pass yards: 1588

Rush yards: 1609

Games played: 7

TCU

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Yards per game: 460.0

Total yards: 2760

Pass yards: 1395

Rush yards: 1365

Games played: 6

Baylor

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Yards per game: 471.0

Total yards: 3297

Pass yards: 1623

Rush yards: 1674

Games played: 7

Oklahoma

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Yards per game: 479.1

Total yards: 3354

Pass yards: 2010

Rush yards: 1344

Games played: 7

