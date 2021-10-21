Big 12 Football: Where each team ranks in total offense through Week 7
The Big 12 conference is known for electrifying offenses.
While it is no surprise that Oklahoma is once again leading the pack, Baylor has surprisingly emerged as a legitimate Big 12 title contender this season.
The Bears still have to face Texas, TCU, Oklahoma, Kansas State and Texas Tech. That’s certainly not an easy stretch to close out the regular season, but they do deploy one of the top offenses in the conference up to this point.
With Texas on a bye this week, Longhorns Wire took a look at the Big 12 leaders in total offense through the first seven games. The order of the rankings are determined by yards per game, but we’ve also included the total yards, pass yards, and rush yards numbers.
It’s quite surprising to see Kansas State and Oklahoma State in the bottom half of total offense. The Wildcats were considered a dark horse to compete for the Big 12 title this offseason, and the Cowboys have managed to put together an undefeated record although they have one of the lowest yards per game marks.
Texas and Baylor are the only two Big 12 teams that have more rushing yards than passing yards through the first seven games.
Take a look at how each team stacks up in total offense below.
Kansas
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Yards per game: 321.0
Total yards: 1926
Pass yards: 1036
Rush yards: 890
Games played: 6
Kansas State
Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
Yards per game: 357.3
Total yards: 2144
Pass yards: 1169
Rush yards: 975
Games played: 6
West Virginia
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Yards per game: 378.7
Total yards: 2272
Pass yards: 1595
Rush yards: 677
Games played: 6
Oklahoma State
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Yards per game: 379.7
Total yards: 2278
Pass yards: 1266
Rush yards: 1012
Games played: 6
Iowa State
Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
Yards per game: 438.0
Total yards: 2628
Pass yards: 1505
Rush yards: 1123
Games played: 6
Texas Tech
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Yards per game: 455.1
Total yards: 3186
Pass yards: 2008
Rush yards: 1178
Games played: 7
Texas
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Yards per game: 456.7
Total yards: 3197
Pass yards: 1588
Rush yards: 1609
Games played: 7
TCU
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Yards per game: 460.0
Total yards: 2760
Pass yards: 1395
Rush yards: 1365
Games played: 6
Baylor
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Yards per game: 471.0
Total yards: 3297
Pass yards: 1623
Rush yards: 1674
Games played: 7
Oklahoma
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
Yards per game: 479.1
Total yards: 3354
Pass yards: 2010
Rush yards: 1344
Games played: 7
1
1
1
1
1
1