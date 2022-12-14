Big 12 Football: Where each recruiting class ranks for 2023

Every college football program across the country is gearing up for early signing day on Dec. 21.

The early signing period is a great indicator of how each program will conclude the 2023 recruiting cycle. Not many high-profile prospects are typically left on the board once the early signing period concludes.

Texas is in great shape to finish with a top five class in the country. Five-star quarterback Arch Manning and five-star running back Cedric Baxter Jr. lead the class. Steve Sarkisian’s staff hopes to add the No. 1 linebacker in the nation in Anthony Hill Jr. on Dec. 21 as well.

Oklahoma is in solid position to finish with a top 10 class for the 2023 cycle, even after a disappointing 6-6 record throughout the regular season. Brent Venables’ team only won three conference games this season.

In terms of recruiting class rankings for the Big 12 in particular, it’s no surprise to see Texas, Oklahoma and TCU near the top of the conference. The surprise, however, is how low Oklahoma State’s class is graded at the moment.

Here’s a look at where each Big 12 teams recruiting class ranks for the 2023 cycle at this time, according to 247Sports composite.

Kansas (152.32) - No. 69 in the country

Oklahoma State (163.41) - No. 61 in the country

Iowa State (196.36) - No. 36 in the country

Kansas State (200.45) - No. 31 in the country

West Virginia (204.25) - No. 28 in the country

Texas Tech (217.86) - No. 23 in the country

Baylor (218.80) - No. 22 in the country

TCU (227.35) - No. 19 in the country

Oklahoma (281.25) - No. 8 in the country

Texas (286.23) - No. 5 in the country

