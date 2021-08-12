Big 12 Football: Where each 2022 recruiting class ranks

In what could be the final year of the Big 12, it’s sure to be an exciting one.

The talent across the board between numerous programs in the conference is as high as its ever been, which certainly floods over into the recruiting world. Production on the field is typically what sets apart one program from the other in terms of landing the highest rated high school prospects.

The Big 12 will be fieldling two new head coaches this season in Texas’ Steve Sarkisian and Kansas’ Lance Leipold. While the talent between the two programs is drastically different, both first-year coaches are hoping to fulfill their programs expectations.

Sarkisian’s first full recruiting class has had its ups and downs, but there’s several priority targets still on the board that Texas has a great chance of landing. If Sarkisian can manage to finish the 2022 cycle with a top 10 class in the nation, it should be considered a positive sign of things to come for the Longhorns.

Oklahoma continues to sit atop the conference with the No. 1 2022 recruiting class and is the only program to land a five-star prospect, while West Virginia has put together a top 20 class in the nation up to this point. Surprisingly, TCU is in the bottom third of the Big 12.

Take a look at where each Big 12 program currently lands in 247Sports’ 2022 recruiting class rankings. These rankings are just a game of see saw until national signing day finalizes each class, but it’s a good indicator of how each team is progressing, or lack thereof, on the recruiting front.

Kansas

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 rank: 10 National rank: 86 Top commit: Three-star CB Jalon Peoples

Texas Tech

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 rank: 9 National rank: 75 Top commit: Four-star ATH Maurion Horn

TCU

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 rank: 8 National rank: 72 Top commit: Four-star WR Matthew Golden

Kansas State

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 rank: 7 National rank: 68 Top commit: Three-star ATH Silas Etter

Story continues

Oklahoma State

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 rank: 6 National rank: 30 Top commit: Four-star WR Talyn Shettron

Baylor

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 rank: 5 National rank: 26 Top commit: Four-star ATH Kaian Roberts-Day

Iowa State

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 rank: 4 National rank: 25 Top commit: Four-star DL Hunter Deyo

West Virginia

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 rank: 3 National rank: 19 Top commit: Four-star CB Jacolby Spells

Texas

Aaron E. Martinez /Austin American-Statesman via AP

Big 12 rank: 2 National rank: 10 Top commit: Four-star S Bryan Allen Jr.

Oklahoma

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 rank: 1 National rank: 7 Top commit: Five-star WR Luther Burden

1

1

1

1

1

1