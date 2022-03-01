Big 12 Football: Top 10 players returning on offense in 2022

The Big 12 conference is loaded with talented playmakers coming back for the 2022 season. NFL talent will be showcased all over the field this season, especially on offense.

The biggest stars of the conference are surprisingly not at the quarterback position. Between graduation and the transfer portal, most teams have some quarterback controversy to figure out before the start of the new season. Spencer Sanders (Oklahoma State) and Gerry Bohanon (Baylor) do return after trips to the Big 12 championship and New Year’s Six Bowl victories.

Running backs Bijan Robinson (Texas) and Deuce Vaughn (Kansas State) have been two of the most electric playmakers in college football over the past two years.

Wide receivers Marvin Mims (Oklahoma), Xavier Worthy (Texas), Quinten Johnson (TCU) and Xavier Hutchinson (Iowa State) have emerged as matchup nightmares for Big 12 corners.

Here is a list of the top 10 players returning on the offensive side of the ball.

*List does not include transfers

Sa'Rodrick Thompson (Texas Tech)

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Kedre Miller (TCU)

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Devin Neal (Kansas)

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Quentin Johnson (TCU)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Hutchinson (Iowa State)

Patrick Breen-Arizona Republic

Spencer Sanders (Oklahoma State)

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Marvin Mims (Oklahoma)

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Worthy (Texas)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Deuce Vaughn (Kansas State)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Bijan Robinson (Texas)

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

