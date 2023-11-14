Big 12 football tiebreaker clarification would benefit Oklahoma State, per report

The Big 12’s confusing tiebreaker scenarios appear set to receive an important clarification.

The conference will clarify language for the possibility of a three-way tie among teams that have not faced each other, a potentially huge move that will be presented to athletic directors on Wednesday, according to a report from Selloutcrowd.com.

And it would benefit Oklahoma State, not OU or Kansas State.

Under the current rules, the head-to-head aspect of a trio tying would not matter if not all three teams played each other, even if one team beat the other two.

Such a scenario could develop in two weeks should OSU, OU and Kansas State win out and finish the season 7-2 in Big 12 play. OSU has wins over OU and K-State, while the Sooners and Wildcats did not play due to the league expansion to 14 teams.

Here’s how the current tiebreaker reads: “Head-to-head (best cumulative win percentage in games among the tied teams). If not, every tied team has played each other, go to step two.”

Best of luck interpreting that.

Which is why the Big 12 is reportedly taking the step to clarify the rule to give the tiebreaker to the team that beat the other two, which in this case would be OSU.

More: Mussatto's Minutes: Want Big 12 football chaos? Cheer for Iowa State to upset Texas

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Big 12 football tiebreaker clarification would benefit Oklahoma State