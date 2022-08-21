Each Big 12 football team’s week one matchup

The 2022 college football season is set to kick off in less than a week.

Plenty of intriguing matchups are featured on the Week 1 slate. Notre Dame travels to Ohio State, Oregon will take on defending champion Georgia in Atlanta and Utah is making the trip to SEC country to play Florida.

Each Big 12 Conference team is starting the season with a nonconference opponent.

The most anticipated game is West Virginia at Pitt. The two Big East rivals are getting back together for the first time since 2011. West Virginia is looking to make a statement on the national stage with Georiga transfer JT Daniels at quarterback.

TCU is heading out west to take on the Colorado Buffalos. Sonny Dykes has the chance for a power five victory in his first game as the Frogs’ head coach.

Texas host Louisiana Monroe to start an important season in Austin. Steve Sarkisian desperately needs to prove the Longhorns are headed in the right direction. Former five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers will make his Texas debut.

Oklahoma welcomes UTEP to town to begin the Brent Venables era in Norman.

Defening conference champion Baylor is hoping for more success in 2022. The Bears host Albany to open the new season.

Here is a look at the full Big 12 schedule for week one of the college football season.

Central Michigan at Oklahoma State (Sept. 1)

West Virginia at Pitt (Sept. 1)

Tennessee Tech at Kansas (Sept. 2)

TCU at Colorado (Sept. 2)

Southeast Missouri State at Iowa State (Sept. 3)

UTEP at Oklahoma (Sept. 3)

Albany at Baylor (Sept. 3)

South Dakota at Kansas State (Sept. 3)

Murray State at Texas Tech (Sept. 3)

UL Monroe at Texas (Sept. 9)

