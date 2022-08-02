Each Big 12 football team’s biggest question mark entering 2022

We are officially less than a month away from the start of 2022 college football season. Teams all over the country are preparing for the fall with the ultimate goal of a national championship on the mind.

The Big 12 Conference is wide open after witnessing tons of shake up over the offseason.

Baylor and Oklahoma State are looking to build on double-digit wins seasons despite both losing key talent on the defensive side of the ball. Texas Tech, TCU and Oklahoma all welcome new head coaches to the helm. Graduation and the transfer portal has created quarterback turnover all over the conference.

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns are hoping for a bounce back campaign after revamping the roster via transfers and recruiting. Quinn Ewers, Isaiah Neyor headline the group of exciting newcomers for the Horns.

As teams report for fall camp this week, here is each Big 12 school’s biggest question mark entering the new year.

Baylor: How will Aranda replace the defensive core?

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa State: Can Hunter Dekkers fill Brock Prudy's shoes?

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas: Can Jalon Daniels build off last season's late success?

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State: Who will step up outside of Deuce Vaughn?

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma: How quickly can Venables turn around the defense?

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State: How will the Cowboys replace Jim Knowles and the defensive leaders?

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

TCU: Will Max Duggan or Chandler Morris win the QB job?

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Texas: Who will generate a pass rush?

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Tech: What will the defensive identity look like?

Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

West Virginia: Can JT Daniels and Graham Harrell spark the offense?

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

1

1

