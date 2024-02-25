Each Big 12 football team’s biggest transfer portal addition so far this offseason

Loaded with another impressive incoming transfer portal class, the Colorado Buffaloes are poised to take another step forward in their first season back in the Big 12 Conference. Head coach Deion Sanders’ haul is currently ranked No. 1 in the Big 12 and No. 5 nationally, according to 247Sports.

However, the Buffs aren’t the only Big 12 football team that has attacked the portal this offseason. TCU and Arizona State, in particular, have each brought in about 20 transfers.

Coach Prime’s second spring practice season in Boulder will begin on March 18 with the Black and Gold spring game set for April 27.

Here’s a look at each Big 12 team’s biggest transfer portal addition so far this offseason:

Arizona Wildcats: EDGE Tre Smith

Previous school: San Jose State

With 66 total tackles, 9.5 TFls and 6.5 sacks, Tre Smith earned First Team All-Mountain West honors last year in San Jose.

Oklahoma State Cowboys: RB AJ Green

Previous school: Arkansas

In his final season at Arkansas, AJ Green averaged 4.7 yards per rush on 67 carries (312 yards). He’ll be a valuable backup to Ollie Gordon II in OSU’s backfield next season.

Kansas Jayhawks: OL Darrell Simmons Jr.

Previous school: Iowa State

Darrell Simmons Jr. will remain in the Big 12 after spending the past four seasons at Iowa State, playing in 49 total games with 38 starts.

Iowa State Cyclones: OT Jalen Travis

Next stop -> Ames, IA (🌪️x🦏) pic.twitter.com/qlx9DG6slp — Jalen Travis (@TravisWJalen) January 25, 2024

Previous school: Princeton

Jalen Travis comes to Iowa State after cementing himself as one of the Ivy League’s top offensive linemen over the past few years.

BYU Cougars: EDGE Jack Kelly

All glory to god! Go cougs🤙🏽💙 pic.twitter.com/fLIeg6Y6Eh — Jack Kelly (@jack_kelly1717) December 17, 2023

Previous school: Weber State

Kelly, a four-star transfer from Weber State, should be one of the Cougars’ better pass rushers next season.

West Virginia Mountaineers: DL T.J. Jackson

Previous school: Troy

T.J. Jackson recorded seven TFLs and 3.5 sacks last season for an 11-win Troy team.

Kansas State Wildcats: OT Easton Kilty

Previous school: North Dakota

Never underestimate the value of a talented left tackle. Kilty was a multi-year starter at North Dakota who should help K-State’s offensive line next season.

Baylor Bears: QB Dequan Finn

Previous school: Toledo

With Blake Shapen now out of Waco, Dequan Finn should be in the running for Baylor’s starting QB role.

Utah Utes: CB Kenan Johnson

Previous school: Georgia Tech

A physical cornerback, Kenan Johnson recorded two forced fumbles, four passes defended and an interception last year for the Yellow Jackets.

Cincinnati Bearcats: QB Brendan Sorsby

Previous school: Indiana

Brendan Sorsby comes to Cincinnati with an opportunity to win the Bearcats’ starting job. He threw for 1,587 yards and 15 touchdowns last season at Indiana.

UCF Knights: QB KJ Jefferson

Previous school: Arkansas

Eric Lopez of SB Nation’s Black and Gold Banneret believes that adding KJ Jefferson makes UCF a “legit Big 12 title contender in 2024.”

Texas Tech Red Raiders: WR Josh Kelly

Previous school: Washington State

During his lone season at Washington State, Josh Kelly caught 61 passes for 923 yards and eight touchdowns. He was previously at Fresno State for four seasons.

Houston Cougars: TE Maliq Carr

Previous school: Michigan State

Maliq Carr played three seasons at Michigan State, totaling 696 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Arizona State Sun Devils: RB Raleek Brown

Previous school: USC

Raleek Brown began his college college career as a running back at USC before switching to wide receiver prior to last season. It’s yet to be seen how he’ll be utilized in ASU’s offense.

TCU Horned Frogs: LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr

Previous school: Cal

TCU has put together an impressive transfer class that’s headlined by several strong defensive backs. For me, though, former Cal starting inside linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr stands out. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound defender led Cal with 92 tackles last season and was named Second-Team All-Pac-12.

Colorado Buffaloes: OL Tyler Johnson

Previous school: Houston

Because Colorado’s success next season will largely depend on its offensive line, the addition of Tyler Johnson proves large. The former four-star prospect started at left guard last season for the Cougars and allowed only one sack in 402 opportunities.

Fellow transfers Kahlil Benson (Indiana), Yakiri Walker (UConn) and Justin Mayers (UTEP) should also help Colorado’s O-line take a step forward next season.

