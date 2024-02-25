Each Big 12 football team’s biggest transfer portal addition so far this offseason
Loaded with another impressive incoming transfer portal class, the Colorado Buffaloes are poised to take another step forward in their first season back in the Big 12 Conference. Head coach Deion Sanders’ haul is currently ranked No. 1 in the Big 12 and No. 5 nationally, according to 247Sports.
However, the Buffs aren’t the only Big 12 football team that has attacked the portal this offseason. TCU and Arizona State, in particular, have each brought in about 20 transfers.
Coach Prime’s second spring practice season in Boulder will begin on March 18 with the Black and Gold spring game set for April 27.
Here’s a look at each Big 12 team’s biggest transfer portal addition so far this offseason:
Arizona Wildcats: EDGE Tre Smith
Previous school: San Jose State
With 66 total tackles, 9.5 TFls and 6.5 sacks, Tre Smith earned First Team All-Mountain West honors last year in San Jose.
Oklahoma State Cowboys: RB AJ Green
Previous school: Arkansas
In his final season at Arkansas, AJ Green averaged 4.7 yards per rush on 67 carries (312 yards). He’ll be a valuable backup to Ollie Gordon II in OSU’s backfield next season.
Kansas Jayhawks: OL Darrell Simmons Jr.
Welcome to the Kansas family,@DESJR16 🔴🔵#KAN24S pic.twitter.com/cDfFvjPBet
— Kansas Football (@KU_Football) February 7, 2024
Previous school: Iowa State
Darrell Simmons Jr. will remain in the Big 12 after spending the past four seasons at Iowa State, playing in 49 total games with 38 starts.
Iowa State Cyclones: OT Jalen Travis
Next stop -> Ames, IA (🌪️x🦏) pic.twitter.com/qlx9DG6slp
— Jalen Travis (@TravisWJalen) January 25, 2024
Previous school: Princeton
Jalen Travis comes to Iowa State after cementing himself as one of the Ivy League’s top offensive linemen over the past few years.
BYU Cougars: EDGE Jack Kelly
All glory to god! Go cougs🤙🏽💙 pic.twitter.com/fLIeg6Y6Eh
— Jack Kelly (@jack_kelly1717) December 17, 2023
Previous school: Weber State
Kelly, a four-star transfer from Weber State, should be one of the Cougars’ better pass rushers next season.
West Virginia Mountaineers: DL T.J. Jackson
Previous school: Troy
T.J. Jackson recorded seven TFLs and 3.5 sacks last season for an 11-win Troy team.
Kansas State Wildcats: OT Easton Kilty
𝕎𝕖𝕝𝕔𝕠𝕞𝕖 𝔸𝕓𝕠𝕒𝕣𝕕, @EastonKilty
OL | Stratford, WI
👤 https://t.co/iJp6vnRRzE#KStateFB⚒️ x #AllAboard24 pic.twitter.com/hroR1SSeTK
— K-State Football (@KStateFB) December 20, 2023
Previous school: North Dakota
Never underestimate the value of a talented left tackle. Kilty was a multi-year starter at North Dakota who should help K-State’s offensive line next season.
Baylor Bears: QB Dequan Finn
Previous school: Toledo
With Blake Shapen now out of Waco, Dequan Finn should be in the running for Baylor’s starting QB role.
Utah Utes: CB Kenan Johnson
Previous school: Georgia Tech
A physical cornerback, Kenan Johnson recorded two forced fumbles, four passes defended and an interception last year for the Yellow Jackets.
Cincinnati Bearcats: QB Brendan Sorsby
Previous school: Indiana
Brendan Sorsby comes to Cincinnati with an opportunity to win the Bearcats’ starting job. He threw for 1,587 yards and 15 touchdowns last season at Indiana.
UCF Knights: QB KJ Jefferson
Previous school: Arkansas
Eric Lopez of SB Nation’s Black and Gold Banneret believes that adding KJ Jefferson makes UCF a “legit Big 12 title contender in 2024.”
Texas Tech Red Raiders: WR Josh Kelly
Previous school: Washington State
During his lone season at Washington State, Josh Kelly caught 61 passes for 923 yards and eight touchdowns. He was previously at Fresno State for four seasons.
Houston Cougars: TE Maliq Carr
Previous school: Michigan State
Maliq Carr played three seasons at Michigan State, totaling 696 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
Arizona State Sun Devils: RB Raleek Brown
Previous school: USC
Raleek Brown began his college college career as a running back at USC before switching to wide receiver prior to last season. It’s yet to be seen how he’ll be utilized in ASU’s offense.
TCU Horned Frogs: LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr
Previous school: Cal
TCU has put together an impressive transfer class that’s headlined by several strong defensive backs. For me, though, former Cal starting inside linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr stands out. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound defender led Cal with 92 tackles last season and was named Second-Team All-Pac-12.
Colorado Buffaloes: OL Tyler Johnson
Previous school: Houston
Because Colorado’s success next season will largely depend on its offensive line, the addition of Tyler Johnson proves large. The former four-star prospect started at left guard last season for the Cougars and allowed only one sack in 402 opportunities.
Fellow transfers Kahlil Benson (Indiana), Yakiri Walker (UConn) and Justin Mayers (UTEP) should also help Colorado’s O-line take a step forward next season.