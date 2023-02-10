Big 12 Football Strength of Schedule Rankings 2023

Big 12 football strength of schedule rankings. Who has it easiest and who has the nasties schedule going into the 2023 season?

Big 12 Football Strength of Schedule 2023

The world of the Big 12 is interesting with four new programs – BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF – coming aboard, and with Texas and Oklahoma just hanging around until it can bold for the SEC in 2024.

For this year, who has the easiest and hardest schedules to go through?

This is hardly an exact science – the idea is to get it as close to the pin as possible – but for now, we’re going off our 2023 College Football Rankings 1-133: First Look. Once we do the full-on 2023 Preview and finish up with every team and the preseason rankings, we’ll change this up.

But you’ll get the idea.

Here’s how we did this. If it’s a home game, take the first look ranking and that’s the score. So, if Iowa State is ranked 50th in this first round – remember, it can and will all change after we get through the whole offseason – a home game counts for 50 points. A road date gets cut in half, so playing the Cyclones on the road counts for 25 points. Any game against an FCS team counts as 134 points, and neutral site dates are scored like a home game.

The lower the overall score, the harder the schedule, so …

Ranked from the hardest schedule to the easiest.

1. West Virginia

Score: 431 It’s far tougher than it looks. The date at Penn State is the killer, hosting Pitt, and five road Big 12 road games will make it a grind.

Sept 2 at Penn State

Sept 9 Duquesne

Sept 16 Pitt

Sept 23 at Texas Tech

Sept 30 TCU

Oct 7 OPEN DATE

Oct 12 at Houston

Oct 21 Oklahoma State

Oct 28 at UCF

Nov 4 BYU

Nov 11 at Oklahoma

Nov 18 Cincinnati

Nov 25 at Baylor

– 2023 West Virginia Schedule Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

2. Iowa State

Score: 450 The overall score makes it harder with the odd road game at Ohio, it’s going to Oklahoma – along with four other Big 12 road games – that makes it tough.

Sept 2 Northern Iowa

Sept 9 Iowa

Sept 16 at Ohio

Sept 23 Oklahoma State

Sept 30 at Oklahoma

Oct 7 TCU

Oct 14 at Cincinnati

Oct 21 OPEN DATE

Oct 28 at Baylor

Nov 4 Kansas

Nov 11 at BYU

Nov 18 Texas

Nov 25 at Kansas State

– 2023 Iowa State Schedule Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

3. Kansas

Score: 452 Not getting to play West Virginia is part of reason for the tough schedule ranking, Going to Nevada – technically – brings it down, and playing Illinois doesn’t help.

Aug 31 Missouri State

Sept 9 Illinois

Sept 16 at Nevada

Sept 23 BYU

Sept 30 at Texas

Oct 7 UCF

Oct 14 at Oklahoma State

Oct 21 OPEN DATE

Oct 28 Oklahoma

Nov 4 at Iowa State

Nov 11 Texas Tech

Nov 18 Kansas State

Nov 25 at Cincinnati

– 2023 Kansas Schedule Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

4. Texas Tech

Score: 455.5 Like the other teams on this with the toughest slates, Texas Tech has to play five Big 12 road games. That, and the trip to Wyoming cuts down the overall score. Dealing with Oregon is no prize, either.

Sept 2 at Wyoming

Sept 9 Oregon

Sept 16 Tarleton State

Sept 23 at West Virginia

Sept 30 Houston

Oct 7 at Baylor

Oct 14 Kansas State

Oct 21 at BYU

Oct 28 OPEN DATE

Nov 2 TCU

Nov 11 at Kansas

Nov 18 UCF

Nov 24 at Texas

– 2023 Texas Tech Schedule Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

5. Texas

Score: 403 Start with a road game at Alabama, and the overall toughness score can only go up from there. Going to TCU doesn’t help.

Sept 2 Rice

Sept 9 at Alabama

Sept 16 Wyoming

Sept 23 at Baylor

Sept 30 Kansas

Oct 7 Oklahoma (in Dallas)

Oct 14 OPEN DATE

Oct 21 at Houston

Oct 28 BYU

Nov 4 Kansas State

Nov 11 at TCU

Nov 18 at Iowa State

Nov 24 Texas Tech

– 2023 Texas Schedule Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

6. Houston

Score: 496.5 This is a tad wrong, because going to Rice really shouldn’t be counted as a true road game, but it is. There are a slew of Big 12 games that should be winnable, but they’re on the road.

Sept 2 UTSA

Sept 9 at Rice

Sept 16 TCU

Sept 23 Sam Houston

Sept 30 at Texas Tech

Oct 7 OPEN DATE

Oct 12 West Virginia

Oct 21 Texas

Oct 28 at Kansas State

Nov 4 at Baylor

Nov 11 Cincinnati

Nov 18 Oklahoma State

Nov 25 at UCF

– 2023 Houston Schedule Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

7. Kansas State

Score: 509.5 It’s got a nice blend of total layups and interesting – but winnable – road games. Missing Oklahoma and Kansas State helps in a huge way.

Sept 2 SE Missouri State

Sept 9 Troy

Sept 16 at Missouri

Sept 23 UCF

Sept 30 OPEN DATE

Oct 6 at Oklahoma State

Oct 14 at Texas Tech

Oct 21 TCU

Oct 28 Houston

Nov 4 at Texas

Nov 11 Baylor

Nov 18 at Kansas

Nov 25 Iowa State

– 2023 Kansas State Schedule Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

8. BYU

Score: 512 The road trip to Arkansas makes up for the lightweight home non-conference games. Five Big 12 road games – including at TCU and Texas – makes this rough.

Sept 2 Sam Houston

Sept 9 Southern Utah

Sept 16 at Arkansas

Sept 23 at Kansas

Sept 29 Cincinnati

Oct 7 OPEN DATE

Oct 14 at TCU

Oct 21 Texas Tech

Oct 28 at Texas

Nov 4 at West Virginia

Nov 11 Iowa State

Nov 18 Oklahoma

Nov 25 at Oklahoma State

– 2023 BYU Schedule Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

9. Oklahoma

Score: 544 It’s not a tough schedule if Oklahoma is back to being Oklahoma. Sort of like Houston going to Rice, yeah, going to Oklahoma State is a road game, but it’s not a taxing trip.

Sept 2 Arkansas State

Sept 9 SMU

Sept 16 at Tulsa

Sept 23 at Cincinnati

Sept 30 Iowa State

Oct 7 Texas (in Dallas)

Oct 14 OPEN DATE

Oct 21 UCF

Oct 28 at Kansas

Nov 4 at Oklahoma State

Nov 11 West Virginia

Nov 18 at BYU

Nov 24 TCU

– 2023 Oklahoma Schedule Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

10. TCU

Score: 546.5 The non-conference slate couldn’t be much easier – even with Colorado on it – and there are enough easy games at home to roll through most of this if the team is close to as good as last year.

Sept 2 Colorado

Sept 9 Nicholls

Sept 16 at Houston

Sept 23 SMU

Sept 30 West Virginia

Oct 7 at Iowa State

Oct 14 BYU

Oct 21 at Kansas State

Oct 28 OPEN DATE

Nov 2 at Texas Tech

Nov 11 Texas

Nov 18 Baylor

Nov 24 at Oklahoma

– 2023 TCU Schedule Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

11. Baylor

Score: 550 It’s not that easy overall with Utah a tough home game, but the Big 12 home games are all very, very winnable, including Texas.

Sept 2 Texas State

Sept 9 Utah

Sept 16 Long Island

Sept 23 Texas

Sept 30 at UCF

Oct 7 Texas Tech

Oct 14 OPEN DATE

Oct 21 at Cincinnati

Oct 28 Iowa State

Nov 4 Houston

Nov 11 at Kansas State

Nov 18 at TCU

Nov 25 West Virginia

– 2023 Baylor Schedule Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

12. Oklahoma State

Score: 550 The schedule is actually easier than this considering Arizona State might need a while to be tough again. Road games at Iowa State, West Virginia, and against two of the Big 12 newbies makes this very, very manageable.

Sept 2 Central Arkansas

Sept 9 at Arizona State

Sept 16 South Alabama

Sept 23 at Iowa State

Sept 30 OPEN DATE

Oct 6 Kansas State

Oct 14 Kansas

Oct 21 at West Virginia

Oct 28 Cincinnati

Nov 4 Oklahoma

Nov 11 at UCF

Nov 18 at Houston

Nov 25 BYU

– 2023 Oklahoma State Schedule Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

13. UCF

Score: 572 The schedule looks a tad tougher than it is. The home games are all fine, and the Knights should be able to take down their share of road dates at places like – potentially – Kansas and Cincinnati.

Aug 31 Kent State

Sept 9 at Boise State

Sept 16 Villanova

Sept 23 at Kansas State

Sept 30 Baylor

Oct 7 at Kansas

Oct 12 OPEN DATE

Oct 21 at Oklahoma

Oct 28 West Virginia

Nov 4 at Cincinnati

Nov 11 Oklahoma State

Nov 18 at Texas Tech

Nov 25 Houston

– 2023 UCF Schedule Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

14. Cincinnati

Score: 590.5 The home games against Eastern Kentucky and Miami University are a big, big help to ease the way into the Big 12 season. There are just four conference road games, and two of them are against Houston and West Virginia. There’s no Kansas State, TCU, or Texas to deal with.

Sept 2 Eastern Kentucky

Sept 9 at Pitt

Sept 16 Miami University

Sept 23 Oklahoma

Sept 29 at BYU

Oct 7 OPEN DATE

Oct 14 Iowa State

Oct 21 Baylor

Oct 28 at Oklahoma State

Nov 4 UCF

Nov 11 at Houston

Nov 18 at West Virginia

Nov 25 Kansas

– 2023 Cincinnati Schedule Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

Story originally appeared on College Football News