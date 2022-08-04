Big 12 Football: Sporting News’ predicted order of finish for 2022

The Big 12 title is seemingly up for grabs this season.

With so many moving parts around the conference, it’s tougher than usual to determine which teams will rise to the top. It’s a solid bet that Oklahoma State and Baylor will remain near the top of the rankings, while Texas and Oklahoma have several new faces and question marks. Regardless, these four teams are the most talented on paper.

Kansas State is widely considered the dark horse of the Big 12 this year, as running back Deuce Vaughn is one of the best in the country and the Wildcats also brought in experienced quarterback Adrian Martinez via the transfer portal this offseason.

Sporting News recently predicted the order of finish for the Big 12 following the 2022 college football season, and Texas fans wouldn’t be too happy if the Longhorns indeed finished No. 4 in the conference for Steve Sarkisian’s second year with the program.

Here’s a look at how Sporting News believes the Big 12 rankings will look in December.

Kansas

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Tech

John E. Moore III/Getty Images

TCU

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

West Virginia

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa State

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Texas

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State

Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Baylor

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire