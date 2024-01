Big 12 football recruiting rankings: How teams stack up before National Signing Day 2024

How do Big 12 teams stack up in recruiting ahead of National Signing Day on Feb. 7?

Take a look at 247Sports' recruiting, transfer and overall rankings for each Big 12 team after the early signing period and ahead of National Signing Day, when teams will try to make one last push to help their 2024 recruiting and transfer classes.

Texas Tech has the strongest recruiting class, according to the rankings, while Colorado has the strongest transfer class and the strongest class overall.

How do Arizona State and Arizona, Utah and Colorado stack up entering their first season in the conference?

2024 Big 12 football recruiting team rankings

Here's how 247Sports ranks each Big 12 football team's high school football recruiting class as National Signing Day approaches:

Texas Tech UCF TCU Kansas West Virginia BYU Cincinnati Arizona State Iowa State Oklahoma State Kansas State Arizona Utah Baylor Houston Colorado

2024 Big 12 football transfer team rankings

Here's how 247Sports ranks each Big 12 football team's transfer class as National Signing Day approaches.

Colorado TCU Arizona State Houston UCF Texas Tech Cincinnati Utah Baylor West Virginia Kansas Oklahoma State Kansas State BYU Arizona Iowa State

2024 Big 12 football overall team rankings

Here's how 247Sports ranks each Big 12 football team's overall class of new players as National Signing Day approaches:

Colorado Texas Tech TCU UCF Utah Arizona State Kansas Houston Cincinnati Baylor West Virginia BYU Kansas State Oklahoma State Arizona Iowa State

