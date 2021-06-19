Big 12 Football: Ranking the top 10 players in the conference for 2021

The Big 12 is certainly home to elite talent and is looking to assert itself as a dominant conference throughout the college football world. Although Oklahoma has made the College Football Playoff multiple times, they’ve lost and practically been blown out every time.

On top of that, it was a down year as a whole for the Big 12 last season. There were no playoff representatives and the conference did not produce a single first round pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

For 2021, the conference has the potential to have at least three teams vying for a playoff spot and there are many playmakers across the board. So much in fact that Iowa State’s star tight end Charlie Kolar was narrowly left off of this list.

Here are the top 10 players in the Big 12 conference heading into the 2021 college football season:

Josh Sills, Oklahoma State, Center

DeMarvion Overshown, Texas, Linebacker

2020 Stats: 32 solo tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles, two interceptions

Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State, Running Back

2020 Stats: 123 rushing attempts, 642 yards, seven touchdowns and 5.2 yards per carry

Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma, Edge Rusher

2020 Stats: 19 solo tackles and 8.5 Sacks

Terrell Brenard, Baylor, Linebacker

2020 Stats: 34 solo tackles, 3.5 sacks and one interception

Brock Purdy, Iowa State, Quarterback

2020 Stats: 2,750 yards passing, 19 Touchdowns and nine interceptions

Marvin Mims, Oklahoma, Wide Receiver

2020 Stats: 37 receptions, 610 yards, nine touchdowns and 16.5 yards per catch

Breece Hall, Iowa State, Running Back

2020 Stats: 279 rushing attempts, 1,572 yards, 21 touchdowns and 5.6 yards per carry

Bijan Robinson, Texas, Running Back

2020 Stats: 86 rushing attempts, 703 yards, four touchdowns and 8.2 yards per carry

Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma, Quarterback

2020 Stats: 3,301 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions

