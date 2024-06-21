All-Big 12 football preseason team: Shedeur Sanders, Noah Fifita highlight 2024 media poll

Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) smiles as he walks off the field after the game against the USC Trojans at Folsom Field.

Parity is the only thing guaranteed in the Big 12 this fall.

The conference has expanded to 16 teams for the 2024 college football season, and close to half of those programs probably believe they have a shot at a Big 12 crown. It's the beauty of preseason.

Big 12 football media days will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on July 9-10 and conference preseason honors, voted on by the media, will be announced the week before.

Here's a look at our Big 12 football preseason poll and all-conference team for the 2024 campaign:

1. Utah

Utah is 19-6 when Cam Rising starts, and the veteran quarterback is back in 2024 for his sixth season with the Utes. He'll have weapons (tight end Brant Kuithe and USC transfer receiver Dorian Singer) as well as one of the best coaches in college football (Kyle Whittingham) on his side. Utah should be favored to win the conference in its Big 12 debut.

2. Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State made an appearance in last season's Big 12 championship game despite an early season loss to South Alabama. Most of that team is back in 2024, including reigning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year Ollie Gordon II and veteran quarterback Alan Bowman (who returns for his seventh year of college football). In fact, the Cowboys bring back 85% of their production from a year ago (third in FBS), making them a legitimate threat to appear in the conference title game for the second consecutive season.

3. Kansas State

Kansas State's placement here has a lot to do with the projection of sophomore quarterback Avery Johnson. The former top-10 QB in the Class of 2023 flashed his dual-threat ability in a backup role last season (rushing for five touchdowns in one game vs. Texas Tech) but will be counted on to be a consistent starter in 2024. If Johnson can add an explosive element to the one-two punch of DJ Giddens and Colorado transfer Dylan Edwards at running back, the Wildcats might be Big 12 champions for the second time in three years.

4. Colorado

Colorado will be a popular pick to finish in the bottom half of the Big 12 after its 4-8 season in 2023, but the Buffs have acquired too much experienced talent to be a cellar dweller. Deion Sanders revamped Colorado's offensive line, and seemingly transformed the Buffs' defense from a weakness into a strength thanks to the transfer portal. It all starts with quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter, however, who are both projected to be first-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. The offense will be explosive and led by one of the best QBs in college football. The defense will be littered with proven contributors. That's the recipe for a bounce-back season.

5. Arizona

Arizona, like Utah, will be making its Big 12 debut in 2024 with plenty of expectations. Quarterback Noah Fifita, the 2023 Pac-12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year, is the biggest reason why after he led the Wildcats on a six-game winning streak to end the regular season (the longest winning streak for the Wildcats since 1998). Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan will form one of the most lethal QB-WR duos in college football this fall, giving Arizona a shot at beating anyone.

6. Iowa State

Iowa State could surprise some people in 2024 after quietly going 6-3 in Big 12 play last season. The Cyclones return 86% of their production from a year ago (most in FBS), including the reigning Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year: quarterback Rocco Becht. With Iowa State's leading rusher (Abu Sama III) and two leading receivers (Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel) back with Becht this fall, it could be a breakthrough campaign.

7. Kansas

Kansas might be the most difficult team to rank because, on one hand, the Jayhawks just won nine games for the first time since 2007. On the other hand, Kansas QB Jalon Daniels hasn't played more than nine games in a season during his four-year college career (missed all of Big 12 play last year). Running back Devin Neal has rushed for 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons and cornerback Cobee Bryant was first-team All-Big 12 in 2023, but it won't matter much if Daniels can't stay healthy.

8. UCF

Following a 6-7 campaign, UCF coach Gus Malzahn went and got a quarterback who fits his style out of the transfer portal. KJ Jefferson will lead the Knights in 2024 after racking up at least 2,500 total yards of offense in each of the last three seasons at Arkansas. Malzahn also added a couple impactful pieces to his defense, edge Nyjalik Kelly and linebacker Jesiah Pierre, which should help UCF better compete in its second season in the Big 12.

9. Texas Tech

Texas Tech won four of its last five games to end last season, including a bowl game victory over Cal. Behren Morton (the highest-rated quarterback signee in program history) solidified himself as the Red Raiders' quarterback of the future after beginning the 2023 season as a backup. The offense will be run through Tahj Brooks, who rushed for 1,541 yards and 10 touchdowns last year as a first-team All-Big 12 pick. If Morton and the defense can complement Texas Tech's rushing attack, it'll be the third consecutive season with a winning record in conference play.

10. West Virginia

West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene is "the most underrated quarterback in college football entering next year," according to Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus. After years as a backup, Greene burst onto the scene last season by throwing for 2,406 yards and 16 touchdowns to just four interceptions. But what makes Greene, and West Virginia, dangerous is his dual-threat ability. He rushed for an eye-popping 772 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2023. The Mountaineers will be a dark horse candidate for the Big 12 title game if Greene is somehow even better this fall.

11. TCU

It seems like forever ago that TCU was playing in a national championship game (January 2023), but that's what a 5-7 season does to memories. The Horned Frogs went 0-4 in one-score games last year, including a season-opening loss to Colorado. Josh Hoover provides reason for optimism, however, after he became TCU's starting QB for the final six games of the 2023 season and threw for 439 yards and four touchdowns against BYU in his first career start. The honorable mention Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year threw for at least 300 yards in five of those games and could get the Horned Frogs back to their winning ways.

12. Baylor

Baylor has gone 9-16 over the last two seasons under coach Dave Aranda after a 12-2 campaign in 2021. Aranda dipped into the portal this offseason to find his answer at quarterback and landed on Toledo transfer Dequan Finn. The 2023 Mac Player of the Year was the No. 11 QB in the 2024 transfer cycle after amassing 3,220 total yards and 29 touchdowns last season at Toledo, his third consecutive season with at least 2,500 total yards and 27 touchdowns.

13. Houston

Houston hired former Tulane head coach Willie Fritz in December to rebuild its program after he led the Green Wave to back-to-back 11-plus win seasons. He won't have to find a quarterback right away with Donovan Smith coming off his best season of college football. The former Texas Tech QB started all 12 games for the Cougars in 2023, completing 64.5% of his passes and racking up 28 total touchdowns. Fritz may eventually turn around the Houston football program, but 2024 won't be the year.

14. BYU

BYU ended last season on a five-game losing streak and ranked dead last in the Big 12 in total offense. Former Baylor and USF standout Gerry Bohanon transferred in after missing the entire the 2023 campaign (torn labrum). Bohanon is a dual-threat quarterback who threw for 2,200 yards and racked up 27 total touchdowns for the Big 12 champion Baylor Bears in 2021 (which included a New Year’s Six bowl game win over Ole Miss). The veteran QB must get back to his 2021 form for the Cougars to avoid a second straight losing season.

15. Arizona State

Arizona State hasn't had a winning season since 2019 and that drought is likely to continue through 2024. Quarterback Jaden Rashada hit the transfer portal in April (has since committed to Georgia), leaving Sam Leavitt as the Sun Devils' projected starting QB. The Michigan State transfer will be one of the Big 12's most unproven signal callers after playing just 45 snaps as a true freshman for the Spartans last season. Head coach Kenny Dillingham's second year in Tempe could be all too similar to his first.

16. Cincinnati

Cincinnati has a potential first-team all-conference lineman on both sides of the ball (OL Luke Kandra and DL Dontay Corleone), but the Bearcats finished dead last in the Big 12 last season for a reason: they reached 30 points in a game just one time. Indiana transfer Brendan Sorsby, the No. 18 QB in the 2024 transfer cycle, is expected to win Cincinnati's starting QB job after completing 57% of his passes for 1,587 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2023 across seven starts. Perhaps he can bring this offense alive alongside running back Corey Kiner, who rushed for 1,047 yards a year ago.

Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Sanders threw for a school-record 3,230 yards last season in his first year at the FBS level despite getting sacked on 10.2% of his dropbacks (FBS average is 6.1%). The most sacked (52) QB in college football still completed 69% of his passes to go along with a sparkling TD-INT ratio (27-3). Sanders will be protected by a much better offensive line and surrounded by a bevy of playmakers in 2024, putting him on a short list of Heisman Trophy candidates.

Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year: Nickolas Martin, LB, Oklahoma State

The 2023 first-team All-Big 12 linebacker burst onto the scene last season in his first year as a starter. Martin's 140 total tackles led the conference (fifth in FBS) and were the most by any Big 12 player since 2018. He was one of three Power Five players to record multiple 17-tackle games during the season and one of just two FBS players to record at least seven tackles in 13 games (first-team All-American Jay Higgins of Iowa was the other). The 2023 honorable mention Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year could very well take the award home this time around.

Big 12 Newcomer of the Year: Noah Fifita, QB, Arizona

Fifita will challenge Sanders and others for Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors as many already believe he's the best quarterback in the conference. There's certainly an argument for that claim, especially after Fifita threw for 2,869 yards and 25 touchdowns to six interceptions last season, including a school-record 527 passing yards in a win over Arizona State. It remains to be seen just how impactful the departure of head coach Jedd Fisch (now at Washington) will be, but Fifita has the look of a talent who will thrive no matter who's calling the shots.

Preseason All-Big 12 football team

Offense QB: Shedeur Sanders, ColoradoRB: Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma StateRB: DJ Giddens, Kansas StateFB: Stevo Klotz, Iowa StateWR: Tetairoa McMillan, ArizonaWR: Dorian Singer, UtahWR: Jayden Higgins, Iowa StateTE: Brant Kuithe, UtahOL: Luke Kandra, CincinnatiOL: Justin Mayers, ColoradoOL: Wyatt Milum, West VirginiaOL: Michael Mokofisi, UtahOL: Joe Michalski, Oklahoma StatePK: Tyler Loop, ArizonaKR/PR: LaJohntay Wester, Colorado

DefenseDL: Dontay Corleone, CincinnatiDL: B.J. Green II, ColoradoDL: Junior Tafuna, UtahDL: Lee Hunter, UCFDL: Tyler Batty, BYULB: Nickolas Martin, Oklahoma StateLB: Austin Moore, Kansas StateLB: Jacob Manu, ArizonaDB: Cobee Bryant, KansasDB: Travis Hunter, ColoradoDB: Jeremiah Cooper, Iowa StateDB: Caden Jenkins, BaylorDB: Bralyn Lux, Texas TechP: Jack Bouwmeester, Utah

