Big 12 Football: Predicting the outcome of each Week 9 game

The Big 12 is in the midst of true madness with five teams vying for two conference championship spots.

While the top few teams have remained the same, the order has been consistently changing and very well has the chance to do so even more. Texas and No. 16 Baylor is the game with the biggest impact on the Big 12 race this weekend, and we will also see for the first time if Iowa State can follow up a good performance against a ranked team with another solid performance against a team they should have no issue beating.

Oklahoma is also looking to bounce back, as they were a miracle play from Caleb Williams away from losing to one of the worst teams in the FBS in Kansas.

Week 8 was a decent week as I went 3-1 in my predictions, bringing my season total to 27-14, but it is never easy to predict what will happen in the Big 12.

Here are my Week 9 predictions for how the Big 12 games will shake out.

Kansas State vs. TCU

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The battle between two schools that many viewed as dark horses have greatly underwhelmed.

TCU’s defense has been shockingly bad, as the unit that is typically one of the best in the nation is ranked as the No. 119 defense. They have been giving up 238 yards through the air, and 212 yards per game on the ground which could be troublesome against Kansas State and Deuce Vaughn.

Kansas State has been consistently competitive in all of their games, but unable to hold on to a lead. Gary Patterson badly needs this win, as many are putting him on the hot seat, but I think he and the Horned Frogs win a close one here. They have the better offense, it just comes down to if their defense can get a couple stops.

Prediction: TCU 35, Kansas State 30

West Virgina vs. #22 Iowa State

Brian Powers-USA TODAY Sports

Right on cue, Brocktober is in full effect and after looking like the biggest frauds in the Big 12. Iowa State is now storming back with authority.

Story continues

After a series of mediocre games that saw him get benched a couple times, Brock Purdy is finally playing like the quarterback that we all thought he was. He had a huge game in their upset win over Oklahoma State last week throwing for 307 yards two touchdowns, and completing 81% of his passes. West Virginia has been unable to put it together this year as they have played every team outside of Baylor closely, but it seems to be another season of the Mountaineers being close to being a good team.

Prediction: Iowa State 31, West Virginia 24

#15 Oklahoma State vs. Kansas

Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

It was only a matter of time before Oklahoma State dropped a game, as they are home to one of the least prolific offenses in the nation coming in at No. 83. Kansas on the other hand almost pulled off the upset of the decade in their game against Oklahoma.

Mike Gundy and the Cowboys are coming off a painful loss to Iowa State and will make sure not to take the feisty Jayhawks lightly. They have had a pretty consistent game plan in giving Jaylen Warren the rock, and I doubt that changes. Jason Bean for Kansas needs a huge game, and I just don’t know if they can repeat their success.

Prediction: Oklahoma State 31, Kansas 21

#4 Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma and Caleb Williams had somewhat of a down to earth game against Kansas, as I am sure Lincoln Riley was not pleased with the mistakes made on both sides of the ball. Texas Tech is coming off a one point loss and the firing of Matt Wells after he had gone 13-17 as the head coach.

This game feels like it would have the chance to be a shootout, the only problem is Texas Tech cannot keep up with a clicking Oklahoma offense. Riley and Co. will likely look to build an early and fast lead to assert dominance and make an impression for the playoff committee.

Prediction: Oklahoma 45, Texas Tech 17

#16 Baylor vs. Texas

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Both teams are coming of bye weeks, but only Texas is coming off two consecutive games where they blew double-digit leads.

The Longhorns do not match up well against Baylor, as the Bears are home to one of the best rushing offenses in the nation, and the Longhorns give up 200 yards rushing per game. Texas badly needs this win, as a loss will effectively end their hopes at making it to the Big 12 Championship. I think the Bears’ run game will be too much for Texas to handle, and we have not seen Casey Thompson and the offense play a complete game in weeks. I’m calling for three straight losses for Texas.

Prediction: Baylor 38, Texas 35

1

1