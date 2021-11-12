Big 12 Football: Predicting the outcome each game in Week 11

With the season winding down, a few teams are looking to make a move in the conference standings, while others are fighting to become bowl eligible.

With the Big 12 being the gauntlet that it is, there will certainly be some shakeups near the top of the conference rankings this week as No. 8 Oklahoma will be taking on No. 13 Baylor.

The two teams that will be playing in the conference championship will settle themselves in the next couple weeks, but programs such as Baylor and Iowa State have little to no margin for error in these final weeks.

While there are four teams in contention for the conference championship, schools such as Texas, West Virginia, and TCU are fighting for their lives just to make a bowl game as they are all two wins away from doing so.

It is time for me to predict the outcomes of every Big 12 game in Week 11. After last week, my record is now 32-18 due to Baylor being upset by TCU and West Virginia not being able to pull off the upset.

Texas Tech vs. Iowa State

Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Iowa State is doing what they do best, and that is get hot at the right time. They are currently right on the cusp of being within those top couple teams, and a Baylor loss can put them in great position to move up and avenge their loss to Oklahoma last season.

Texas Tech should not really have a chance in this game, as after Tyler Shough went down they have seen just mediocre quarterback play at best. It seems as if the Cyclones have figured out the kinks in their offense, which was the side of the ball holding them back earlier in the year. I expect Brock Purdy and Co. to have a second consecutive blowout win.

Prediction: Iowa State 38, Texas Tech 10

Kansas State vs. West Virginia

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State is having a solid season, as winning this game will give them seven wins on the year.

I have little to no confidence in West Virginia, as they have been a roller coaster of a football team all season. After nearly beating Oklahoma, they went on to lose against Texas Tech, and got blown out by Baylor. They followed that up with two straight wins, one of them being over Iowa State, and then they got blown out by Oklahoma State. West Virginia is just too unpredictable, and Kansas State has been good.

Prediction: Kansas State 28, West Virginia 20

#10 Oklahoma State vs. TCU

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

TCU is fresh off an upset win over Baylor after the firing of Gary Patterson, whether or not that was a fluke is to be seen.

This game seems like the kind that can be a disaster for the conference standings, but it seems every time I pick against Spencer Sanders and the Cowboys, it doesn’t go well. I think Jaylen Warren will be the key to Oklahoma State’s success, as TCU has had a horrific rush defense that allows over 200 yards per game.

Prediction: Oklahoma State 35, TCU 18

#13 Baylor vs. #8 Oklahoma

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Likely the most anticipated matchup of the week, as a loss here could knock Baylor down a peg in the standings that would make it too hard to recover.

Oklahoma has been worlds better with Caleb Williams at the helm, but he has also yet to play one of the better teams in the conference. If Baylor can make him uncomfortable and make him force a bad throw or two, they very well could win this game. I’m not sure if they can contain him for an entire game, as we have seen him make big plays at all times. If Baylor can establish the run, they could be in a great position to win.

Prediction: Oklahoma 31, Baylor 28

Texas vs. Kansas

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Longhorns are in the middle of a soul crushing losing streak, and this may be the week that they can effectively end it and gain some confidence back.

Kansas is a feisty team, but has no business beating Texas, especially considering they could be without their starting quarterback Jason Bean. The Longhorns may be without a few players as well, but there is no excuse for them to drop this game. If they do, the Sarkisian era will be off to a historically bad start, and fans will try to run him out of town. Texas needs to take this game as seriously as any other, and also try to figure out who their quarterback is. When in doubt, just feed one of the many talented running backs they have.

Prediction: Texas 38, Kansas 17

