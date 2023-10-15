Big 12 football power rankings: Iowa State, Oklahoma state the biggest risers

Welcome back to the Big 12 football power rankings, where the results are made up and everything after No. 2 is up for major debate. Just when you think you've got something, anything, figured out, Oklahoma State and Houston throw wrenches into the gears, sending everything to a grinding halt. Seven weeks in, what do we even know about the Big 12? A lot, and not at all.

1. Oklahoma (6-0, 3-0)

Last week: 1

This week: vs. UCF

What to know: A rested Sooners offense against a UCF team that's given up 131 points in its first three Big 12 games? This could get ugly in a hurry.

Last week: 2

This week: at Houston

What to know: Longhorns have had a week to stew in the disappointment of the Red River Shootout. Houston could be a good palate cleanser.

Last week: 7

This week: vs. TCU

What to know: Avery Johnson makes fast people look not fast and added another dimension to the K-State offense. Wildcats would be better off utilizing his feet more frequently.

4. Kansas (5-2, 2-2)

Last week: 3

This week: Open

What to know: Losing a one-score game on the road to Oklahoma State isn't great, but the Jayhawks have enough on the resume to avoid dropping further — thanks to the rest of the conference.

Last week: 4

This week: vs. Oklahoma State

What to know: A highly questionable excessive celebration penalty led to a wild Hail Mary for Houston. We'll keep an eye on the Mountaineers for now.

Last week: 8

This week: Open

What to know: It's a safe bet to say this is about as good a position the Cyclones could've hoped for entering the season. Things get tougher out of the open date.

7. Oklahoma State (4-2, 2-1)

Last week: 11

This week: 11

What to know: Champions of the Sunflower State after beating Kansas State and Kansas in back-to-back weeks must prove they're for real by going on the road to take on an irritated West Virginia team. Telling showdown in this one.

8. TCU (4-3, 2-2)

Last week: 10

This week: at Kansas State

What to know: Horned Frogs have had their way with the new Big 12 teams but have a rematch from last year's championship game to show if they should be fear or loathing in Fort Worth.

Last week: 5

This week: at BYU

What to know: Bowl eligibility is now in question for the Red Raiders. If they don't get the win at BYU next week, it might just be completely out of the question.

10. Houston (3-3, 1-2)

Last week: 12

This week: vs. Texas

What to know: Dana Holgorsen threw his headset in disgust after West Virginia took the late lead, then was jubilant when the Hail Mary converted. My guess is it'll be more of the former against Texas.

11. BYU (4-2, 1-2)

Last week: 6

This week: vs. Texas Tech

What to know: Even Colorado didn't give up 44 points to TCU. The Cougars might be missing their independent status right now.

12. Cincinnati (2-4, 0-3)

Last week: 9

This week: vs. Baylor

What to know: The Bearcats have lost four straight and been outscored 50-16 in its two conference home games. It's not pretty football by any means in the home of Skyline Chili.

13. Baylor (2-4, 1-2)

Last week: 13

This week: at Cincinnati

What to know: The only appropriate spot for the Bears considering who their one conference win was against.

14. UCF (3-3, 0-3)

Last week: 14

This week: at Oklahoma

What to know: As rough as some other teams looked this week, the Knights cannot be moved off the bottom line, and likely won't for a while with a trip to Norman on the docket.

