Big 12 football power rankings: Does Oklahoma State realize what it has done?

Welcome back to the Big 12 football power rankings, which at this point are just beautiful chaos in this sea of humanity we call life. That didn't make any sense, did it? Good, because that's how this conference feels right now. Oklahoma State's clear path to the championship game got upended by UCF, of all teams, for crying out loud.

Anyway, here's where things stand heading into the second-to-last week of the regular season.

Last week: 1

This week: at Iowa State

What to know: The Longhorns are playing with a whole lot of fire right now, and not in a good way. Second-half letdowns could bite them in the backside if the right team makes them pay.

2. Oklahoma (8-2, 5-2)

Last week: 4

This week: at BYU

What to know: Sooners rediscovered their mojo (baby) and should — SHOULD — be sitting pretty the rest of the way to get to Arlington.

Last week: 5

This week: at Kansas

What to know: Wildcats could mess around and be back in the title game, though they haven't fared well against the top competition in the conference. They'll get two chances to end things.

4. Kansas (7-3, 4-3)

Last week: 3

This week: vs. Kansas State

What to know: Jayhawks found out life with your third-string freshman quarterback isn't as good as it is with your first two guys.

5. Oklahoma State (7-3, 5-2)

Last week: 2

This week: at Houston

What to know: You don't just waltz into the Bounce House on space night and win. But you also can't get demolished like that and not get put in a timeout, Cowboys.

6. Iowa State (6-4, 5-2)

Last week: 7

This week: vs. Texas

What to know: Cyclones control their own destiny at this point after destroying BYU. Texas and Kansas State stand in their way to the conference title game.

Last week: 8

This week: vs. UCF

What to know: Gotta split some hairs in the middle of the pack. Beating the Jayhawks in Lawrence is something nobody else has done this season, so the Red Raiders get the bump.

Last week: 6

This week: vs. Cincinnati

What to know: Lost three of their last five but the eight-win threshold is very much in reach for the Mountaineers with the Bearcats and Bears on deck.

Last week: 9

This week: vs. Baylor

What to know: From the national championship game to missing out on a bowl entirely is not only in play, it's likely.

10. UCF (5-5, 2-5)

Last week: 13

This week: at Texas Tech

What to know: Gotta admit, UCF. That was gosh-darn impressive. Just don't let the hangover get to ya like it did to Oklahoma State.

11. BYU (5-5, 2-5)

Last week: 10

This week: vs. Oklahoma

What to know: Getting to a bowl game is still in play, but it'll require beating either the Sooners or the Cowboys, and the Cougars haven't even been close against the better teams.

12. Cincinnati (3-7, 1-6)

Last week: 14

This week: at West Virginia

What to know: Avoided getting shutout in their first year in the Big 12. That's something, I guess. It's about pride down the stretch for the Bearcats.

13. Houston (4-6, 2-5)

Last week: 11

This week: vs. Oklahoma State

What to know: It's one thing to lose to Cincinnati — which nobody else in the Big 12 has done this year — it's another to not even be competitive against the Bearcats on your home field.

14. Baylor

Last week: 12

This week: at TCU

What to know: It's rock bottom for the Bears. Dave Aranda admitted as much on Saturday. Might be time to get an early head start on some coaching and player decisions.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Big 12 football power rankings: Does Oklahoma State realize what it has done?