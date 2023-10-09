Big 12 football power rankings following Texas’ loss to Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Sooners (6-0) dismantled the Texas Longhorns (5-1) in the Cotton Bowl. Texas is no longer in the top spot in our Week 7 power rankings.

Oklahoma’s 34-30 win was nightmarish from the get-go. Sooners defensive back Gentry Williams, who has emerged as a true impact player for his team, intercepted Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers on the game’s second play. From there, save for a blocked punt for a touchdown, Oklahoma dominated the first quarter. It wasn’t the last period of dominance for the team.

The Sooners made nearly all the critical plays. It held Texas out of the end zone on four tries by the goal line. It prevented Texas from getting a first down with the game tied at 27 with just over a minute left. Finally, the Sooners drove down the field in five plays after being given the ball with 1:17 left.

While they possess a lower ceiling than the Longhorns, Oklahoma is maximizing its talent while Texas lags ever-so-slightly behind. The Sooners’ maximization helped them make the winning plays. They move up in our rankings.

Let’s look at how the rest of the Big 12 field ranks after a wild day of college football.

Houston Cougars (2-3)

Houston’s head coach Dana Holgorsen walks along the sidelines during the Big 12 football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Sept, 30, 2023, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

The Houston Cougars are the Texas Longhorns’ next opponent. They are worst team in the Big 12. They had a bye week before this week’s matchup with West Virginia. For a team that allows 29.8 points per game, you can expect the Longhorns to continue their streak of successfully scoring 30 points when they exit the bye.

Baylor Bears (2-4)

Baylor fooled me twice. Shame on me. The Bears offensive line might be the worst in the Power Five. That much looked to be the case in a 39-14 loss to Texas Tech. Until the team fixes its play up front, the Bears are going to continue to struggle.

The Knights are 0-3 in Big 12 play after a 51-22 loss to Kansas. The absence of starting quarterback John Rhys Plumlee has been a major factor, but the team hasn’t been able to match opponents in the conference.

Cincinnati Bearcats (2-3)

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Emory Jones (5) gets a pass off under pressure in the third quarter of the NCAA Big 12 football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Oklahoma Sooners at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. The Bearcats lost their first Big 12 football game, 20-6, to the Sooners before a sellout crowd.

Also winless in Big 12 play, Cincinnati has been an easy win on the schedule for Big 12 squads. The loss to Miami (Ohio) may have been a sign of things to come.

TCU Horned Frogs (3-3)

TCU has a bad offense. That’s something we did not expect to say this year. After losing 24-21 to West Virginia. The Horned Frogs fell 27-14 to Iowa State. They next face a one-loss BYU squad at home.

Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-2)

Kansas State’s Will Howard (18) falls on a fumble as Oklahoma State’s Collin Oliver (30) and Trey Rucker (9) defend in the second half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Kansas State Wildcats at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. Okla., Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. OSU won 29-21.

We viewed Oklahoma State as a bad team because of losses against the South Alabama Jaguars and Iowa State Cyclones. Since then, the Cyclones have proved perhaps to be better than we thought and the Cowboys pulled off a home upset over Kansas State. The arrow trends up for Oklahoma State.

Iowa State Cyclones (3-3)

Iowa State football team warms up as a logo of Jack Trice era displays middle of the field to celebrate Jack Trice Legacy Game in the Iowa State and TCU at the Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Ames, Iowa.

Despite a 50-20 loss to Oklahoma, the Iowa State Cyclones are looking like one of the top half teams in the Big 12. Iowa State throttled TCU 27-14 in a bounce back victory. The Cyclones are 2-1 in conference play.

Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-3)

Texas Tech made a statement in a 39-14 win over the Baylor Bears. The Raiders bullied the Bears up front and won with backup quarterback Behren Morton. Tech next faces Kansas State in a pivotal matchup for both teams in Lubbock.

Kansas State Wildcats (3-2)

Oklahoma State’s Ollie Gordon II (0) scores a touchdown as Kansas State’s Kobe Savage (2) and Marques Sigle (21) defend in the the first half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Kansas State Wildcats at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. Okla., Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

Kansas State found as many ways to lose as you could imagine in a 29-21 loss to Oklahoma State. The talent and ceiling are there, but the Wildcats are falling far below expectations in 2023. Texas Tech is a must-win game on the road this week.

BYU Cougars (4-1)

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Kedon Slovis (10) looks to pass in the second quarter during a college football game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Cincinnati Bearcats, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.

The BYU Cougars enjoyed a bye week after a bounce-back win over Cincinnati. Their lone blemish is a road loss to the Kansas Jayhawks. The next tough test for the team is a TCU team that desperately needs a win. Prepare for a slugfest in Fort Worth on Saturday.

West Virginia Mountaineers (4-1)

West Virginia is undefeated in Big 12 play. It’s time to start taking this team seriously. After a bye, the team’s next four games include Houston, Oklahoma State, Central Florida and BYU. If it gets to Norman without a conference loss, we could have a fourth player in the Big 12 title race.

Kansas Jayhawks (5-1)

The Jayhawks lone loss came against Texas. Not long before the game, the team found out starting quarterback Jalon Daniels would miss the matchup. The team bounced back in a 51-22 win over UCF. The Jayhawks should fall to Oklahoma and have struggled recently against Kansas State. Even so, they will get the opportunity to face both in Lawrence, Kansas.

Texas Longhorns (5-1)

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) looks for room to run against Oklahoma Sooners defense in the third quarter during an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. This game makes up the119th rivalry match up.

The Texas Longhorns got outplayed and out-coached against Oklahoma. Despite it all, the team battled back to make it a game. Texas is right there with Oklahoma at the top, but will need to better maximize opportunities and win critical moments to win this league.

Oklahoma Sooners (6-0)

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Nic Anderson (4) celebrates a touchdown beside Texas Longhorns defensive back Jerrin Thompson (28) late in the fourth quarter during the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the University of Texas (UT) Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Oklahoma won 34-30.

Oklahoma made plays when it mattered against Texas. The Longhorns did not make the critical plays. That’s the difference between winning and losing close games. Credit the job head coach Brent Venables did in turning this team around in the offseason. The Sooners’ next play UCF before a road game against No. 23 Kansas.

