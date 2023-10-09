Big 12 football power rankings following Texas’ loss to Oklahoma
The Oklahoma Sooners (6-0) dismantled the Texas Longhorns (5-1) in the Cotton Bowl. Texas is no longer in the top spot in our Week 7 power rankings.
Oklahoma’s 34-30 win was nightmarish from the get-go. Sooners defensive back Gentry Williams, who has emerged as a true impact player for his team, intercepted Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers on the game’s second play. From there, save for a blocked punt for a touchdown, Oklahoma dominated the first quarter. It wasn’t the last period of dominance for the team.
The Sooners made nearly all the critical plays. It held Texas out of the end zone on four tries by the goal line. It prevented Texas from getting a first down with the game tied at 27 with just over a minute left. Finally, the Sooners drove down the field in five plays after being given the ball with 1:17 left.
While they possess a lower ceiling than the Longhorns, Oklahoma is maximizing its talent while Texas lags ever-so-slightly behind. The Sooners’ maximization helped them make the winning plays. They move up in our rankings.
Let’s look at how the rest of the Big 12 field ranks after a wild day of college football.
Houston Cougars (2-3)
The Houston Cougars are the Texas Longhorns’ next opponent. They are worst team in the Big 12. They had a bye week before this week’s matchup with West Virginia. For a team that allows 29.8 points per game, you can expect the Longhorns to continue their streak of successfully scoring 30 points when they exit the bye.
Baylor Bears (2-4)
Baylor fooled me twice. Shame on me. The Bears offensive line might be the worst in the Power Five. That much looked to be the case in a 39-14 loss to Texas Tech. Until the team fixes its play up front, the Bears are going to continue to struggle.
UCF Golden Knights (3-3)
The Knights are 0-3 in Big 12 play after a 51-22 loss to Kansas. The absence of starting quarterback John Rhys Plumlee has been a major factor, but the team hasn’t been able to match opponents in the conference.
Cincinnati Bearcats (2-3)
Also winless in Big 12 play, Cincinnati has been an easy win on the schedule for Big 12 squads. The loss to Miami (Ohio) may have been a sign of things to come.
TCU Horned Frogs (3-3)
TCU has a bad offense. That’s something we did not expect to say this year. After losing 24-21 to West Virginia. The Horned Frogs fell 27-14 to Iowa State. They next face a one-loss BYU squad at home.
Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-2)
We viewed Oklahoma State as a bad team because of losses against the South Alabama Jaguars and Iowa State Cyclones. Since then, the Cyclones have proved perhaps to be better than we thought and the Cowboys pulled off a home upset over Kansas State. The arrow trends up for Oklahoma State.
Iowa State Cyclones (3-3)
Despite a 50-20 loss to Oklahoma, the Iowa State Cyclones are looking like one of the top half teams in the Big 12. Iowa State throttled TCU 27-14 in a bounce back victory. The Cyclones are 2-1 in conference play.
Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-3)
Texas Tech made a statement in a 39-14 win over the Baylor Bears. The Raiders bullied the Bears up front and won with backup quarterback Behren Morton. Tech next faces Kansas State in a pivotal matchup for both teams in Lubbock.
Kansas State Wildcats (3-2)
Kansas State found as many ways to lose as you could imagine in a 29-21 loss to Oklahoma State. The talent and ceiling are there, but the Wildcats are falling far below expectations in 2023. Texas Tech is a must-win game on the road this week.
BYU Cougars (4-1)
The BYU Cougars enjoyed a bye week after a bounce-back win over Cincinnati. Their lone blemish is a road loss to the Kansas Jayhawks. The next tough test for the team is a TCU team that desperately needs a win. Prepare for a slugfest in Fort Worth on Saturday.
West Virginia Mountaineers (4-1)
West Virginia is undefeated in Big 12 play. It’s time to start taking this team seriously. After a bye, the team’s next four games include Houston, Oklahoma State, Central Florida and BYU. If it gets to Norman without a conference loss, we could have a fourth player in the Big 12 title race.
Kansas Jayhawks (5-1)
The Jayhawks lone loss came against Texas. Not long before the game, the team found out starting quarterback Jalon Daniels would miss the matchup. The team bounced back in a 51-22 win over UCF. The Jayhawks should fall to Oklahoma and have struggled recently against Kansas State. Even so, they will get the opportunity to face both in Lawrence, Kansas.
Texas Longhorns (5-1)
The Texas Longhorns got outplayed and out-coached against Oklahoma. Despite it all, the team battled back to make it a game. Texas is right there with Oklahoma at the top, but will need to better maximize opportunities and win critical moments to win this league.
Oklahoma Sooners (6-0)
Oklahoma made plays when it mattered against Texas. The Longhorns did not make the critical plays. That’s the difference between winning and losing close games. Credit the job head coach Brent Venables did in turning this team around in the offseason. The Sooners’ next play UCF before a road game against No. 23 Kansas.